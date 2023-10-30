Matthew Perry Honoured By Musicians During Concert

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Matthew Perry’s recent passing has saddened fans all over the world. Since the announcement of his passing was made, fans have been flocking to social media to express their grief, love, and appreciation for the late actor.

But apart from fans, various musicians have also come forth to honour the late actor. During a recent show in her Las Vegas residency, Adele took time to pay tribute to Perry.

Matthew Perry

Along with dedicating her performance of When We Were Young to him, she also thanked him for positively impacting her life through his Friends character.

“One of my favourite memories of when I was younger, with my friends, and one of my friends Andrew when I was 12 did the best Chandler impression, and he would do it all the time to make us laugh.

“And if anyone was having a bad day or feeling low, he would pretend to be Chandler. And I will remember that character for the rest of my life,” said the songstress.

She continued to praise the late actor for inspiring others with his journey of overcoming addiction, especially since she suffered from the issue as well.

“He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave,” she said. “I just wanna say how much I love what he did for us, especially what he did for me and hopefully now he can rest in peace.”

Adele was not the only musician to have benefited from Perry’s legacy. Attention hitmaker, Charlie Puth was also a “super fan” of the late actor.

Charlie pays tribute to Matthew Perry on his tour, thank you so much, this is so beautiful @charlieputh 🤍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/6WZRHkBUcr — marta 🌻 fan acc 💄 (@myputhgospelm) October 29, 2023

The singer-songwriter showed his gratitude during a concert in Melbourne, Australia. Sitting at his piano, Puth played the sitcom’s opening track, I Will Be There For You.

The singer sang the tune with fans joining him. He then went on to transition into his track When I See You Again, which was inspired by the death of one of his friends.

English band, the 1975 also took time during one of their concerts to honour Perry’s legacy. The band added Friends opening track to their pre-show playlist as a tribute to Perry.

The 1975 added "I'll Be There For You" to their pre-show playlist tonight as a tribute to Matthew Perry, who recently passed away.#The1975 #Friends #MatthewPerrypic.twitter.com/THzF8oBSDZ — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) October 29, 2023

How did he pass away?

Perry died on 28 October after drowning in a hot tube in his home in California. No drugs were found at the scene and no foul play was reported.

The actor was 54 years old. He is survived by his parents John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Morrison, stepfather Keith Morrison and five siblings.

Although he is gone, he has left an amazing legacy behind that we will all cherish and remember.

