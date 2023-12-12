Google Malaysia Trends: Jocelyn Chia Loses Out To Ira Kazar In Most Searched “People” List Of 2023

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As the year draws to a close, it’s time to look back on the moments that sparked our inspiration, made us wonder and scratch our heads.

For Malaysia, 2023 was a year of great change and new beginnings – a new government, an upcoming new monarch and a new phase of the pandemic.

As Malaysians grappled with changes in the world, from the weather to global events, we looked for answers to make sense of it all.

We showed our care for those affected by hard-hitting issues, kept tabs on the election results and searched for financial aids more than anything else.

And while we faced some tough times, we also found fascination and fun through games, sports, and entertainment.

Navigating news from around the world

When it comes to news, Malaysians are interested in the topic of financial aid the most.

“War in Israel and Gaza” is the second most trending term on the list, reflecting our desire in seeking clarity and an end to the devastating war.

From silver screen to digital screen

We love binge-watching the latest TV dramas, or go out to the cinema to catch up on the latest box-office movies – that’s how big of a role entertainment plays in Malaysia.

Topping the trending list for Movies is Oppenheimer which tells the story of an American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb, followed by a live-action spin on the iconic Mattel doll Barbie, and Bollywood action thriller Jawan starring global mega-star Shah Rukh Khan, in second and third place respectively.

For top trending TV Series, 长 月 烬 明 (Till the End of the Moon) – a Chinese drama series about a ruthless demon and a goddess trying to save the world – takes the first spot.

Local drama Perempuan Itu starring Mimi Lana and Zul Ariffin as the main casts, is second on the list, while third place goes to Hong Kong police action drama 隐形 战队 (The Invisibles).

Keeping score

From following the Indian Premier League 2023 and the All England Open 2023 to proudly cheering for our Malaysian athletes, we remain a nation of true blue sports fans.

Badminton caused quite a racket as men’s double pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik won their first ever World Tour title in the Denmark Open 2023, while in football, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) cemented themselves in the country’s football history when they emerged as Liga Super Malaysia 2023 champions for the 10th time in a row.

We’re a curious bunch

Malaysians just love being in the know about the hottest news when it comes to their favorite celebrities.

The marital conflict between actress Puteri Sarah and film director Syamsul Yusof were in the limelight after the latter had secretly married his second wife, Ira Kazar. This resulted in all three of them being surfaced in the top trending People list.

Others who made it into the list includes Singaporean stand-up comedian Jocelyn Chia who has drawn ire for a joke about the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, Malaysia’s first Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, and veteran actress Angeline Tan and actor Sabri Yunus who have recently tied the knot.

Remembering loved ones

While we celebrate those who are still present, we also remember those who have passed.

Fans of the TV sitcom Friends paid tribute to the shocking passing of Matthew Perry.

Hong Kong-American singer Coco Lee is the top trending search for Losses.

Heartfelt condolences poured in from across the Malaysian cyberspace with fans remembering the star and her music.

Malaysians also followed the case involving the grisly death of 28-year-old Hong Kong model and influencer Abby Choi, and K-pop star Moonbin who was found dead at his home.

We were also affected by losses in the country, including: former Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Salahuddin Ayub, popular actor Ridzuan Hashim, veteran singer Rohana Jalil, former member of nasyid group In-Team Suhaimi Saad, actor Badrul Muhayat, and news anchor Raymond Goh.

