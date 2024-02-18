Woman Drops Complaint Against Man Despite His Attempt To Drown Her In Swimming Pool

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Netizens were horrified after watching a viral video showing a man allegedly trying to drown a pregnant woman in a condominium swimming pool.

In the video, a man and a woman could be seen having a heated conversation before the man dragged the woman into the pool by her hair. He then seemingly tried to hold her underwater but she managed to push him away.

It was alleged that the man tried to drown her because she refused to abort their baby. Witnesses claimed that when the security guards intervened, the woman defended the man and told the guards to “leave them alone.”

Katanya kat Malaysia.



Dia nak lemaskan gf dia sebab pregnant.



Gila betoi. Tak kira attempted murder ke ni? pic.twitter.com/hwie3Y9I7j — Dibs (@adibhazlami) February 16, 2024

the girl told my friend that she had told him about her pregnancy and didn't want to abort it, after which he proceeded to assault her.

My friend also told me the girl was defending the guy when the guards showed up and repeated asked to "leave them alone". — Razi (@RaziTheBoss007) February 16, 2024

According to Free Malaysia Today, the police confirmed the incident happened at the swimming pool of the D’Latour Condominium in Bandar Sunway at around 3pm on 15 February. They added that the couple were both foreigners.

Subang Jaya police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the woman refused to take further action after initially lodging a complaint. The woman dropped the report and no further investigation would be held.

He added that the woman did not sustain injuries and declined to accept medical attention.

Despite the turn of events, he said the police take such incidents seriously. He urged those with information on similar cases to contact the police and their identities will be kept anonymous.

If you find yourself in a domestically violent and abusive situation, here are some helplines you can call for support and help.

Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) Hotline

Contact: +603 7956 3488 (Mon-Sat 9am-5pm)

TINA (SMS/Whatsapp)

Contact: +6018 988 8058 (24 hours)

For more information, visit WAO’s Getting Help for Domestic Violence.

