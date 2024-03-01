Sunway Launches Nationwide Golden Jubilee Mega Roadshow

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Sunway Golden Jubilee Mega Roadshow officially kicked off yesterday in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur, in the presence of Tourism Malaysia deputy director Nuwal Fadhilah Ku Azmi and Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah.

This nationwide roadshow is held in celebration of Sunway’s 50th anniversary and serves as a gesture of appreciation to communities throughout the country for their support over the past five decades.

In addition to a shot at daily lucky draw prizes worth more than RM500,000 in total, visitors to the roadshows can expect once-in-a-lifetime exclusive deals from Sunway Theme Parks, Sunway Hospitality and Sunway Malls, and many more, alongside entertaining performances, fashion shows, games and activities until 10 March 2024.

These limited time offers and more can be accessed through the Sunway Super App, available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery.

Sunway Golden Jubilee Mega Roadshow dates and locations:

Sunway Pyramid – 29 February to 3 March

Sunway Big Box Retail Park, Sunway City Iskandar Puteri, Johor – 5 to 10 March

When Sunway was established in 1974, it was in a very different world and a very different era. It has been quite a journey. We nearly went bankrupt twice, and we were hit by a once in a lifetime global pandemic that shut down most of the world. In celebrating our 50th anniversary, Sunway joins a rare category of global companies that have succeeded in marking their golden jubilee. A big thank you to all our partners and our communities for your support throughout the years. Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah, Sunway Group founder and chairman

As part of the 50th Anniversary celebrations, Sunway will also be ramping up several corporate social responsibility initiatives in line with its commitment to do well by doing good and to leave no one behind.

During Ramadan, Sunway will be working with several NGOs, including its long-term

partner Malaysian AIDS Foundation, to bring its signature festive cheer initiative Sinar Ramadan to the underserved communities throughout Malaysia.

In July 2024, Sunway The Good Run will return and welcome more than 10,000 runners in this one-of-a-kind running and fundraising event where all proceeds from the three categories of runs – 5KM, 10KM, 20KM, will be distributed to 50 charity homes nationwide.

Sunway is also pledging to pack over 500,000 meals at its annual Meal Pack-a-thon drive in September 2024 for underprivileged communities in Malaysia and abroad.

These packed meals, which adds to Sunway’s overall goal to pack two million meals by 2024, will go towards alleviating hunger and addressing food security among Orang Asli communities, orphanages, senior living homes, and B40 communities in the region.

These efforts will complement a host of other initiatives under #SunwayforGood, Sunway’s corporate responsibility umbrella that pledges to promote dustainability efforts and social inclusion through three areas namely education, healthcare and community enrichment, such as building and refurbishing 50 libraries through the Sunway READ (Reading Enhances Aspiration and Drive) programme, and providing basic health screening in partnership with the National Kidney Foundation for 50 Orang Asal communities.

For more information, click here.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.