Kelantan’s First Flood Victim Would Have Turned Two On 26 December

Kelantan’s first flood victim was a 23-month-old boy named Che Muhammad Faqih Muhamad Faiz.

The victim drowned in a river in Kampung Kenari on 26 November, a month shy of his birthday. He would have turned two on 26 December and his mother was excited to plan the birthday party.

She was so excited when she told us about the birthday plans recently. She was unable to commemorate her son’s birthday last year due to insufficient resources. Che Muhamad Fahmi Che Abdul Halim, the boy’s uncle.

She planned to throw a grand birthday celebration together with Faqih’s cousin and aunts who were also born in December.

The family is still shocked by the tragedy but has accepted it as a test from God.

According to reports, Faqih was with his father, Che Mohd Faiz, 20, in his room. He was then left alone in the room while his father used the bathroom.

While Faqih’s dad was in the bathroom, the boy’s grandfather, 54, came over to their house and realized the front door was open.

He was worried when he couldn’t find Faqih in the room and immediately alerted the father.

They searched for the boy for two hours and called for help near noon after failing to locate him.

Unfortunately, firemen found the boy’s body inside the river behind the house. It was assumed that the boy fell into the river by accident.

