The One Where Matthew Perry Died

This is The One With The Heartbreak. The sad one. The one where five remains and the world bids farewell to Matthew Perry.

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry died in an apparent drowning incident at his home on Saturday in Los Angeles, California.

LA Times cited sources saying the star was found in his hot tub, unresponsive.

He was most notably known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends alongside Courteney Cox who was his on screen wife Monica Geller-Bing, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay-Hannigan), Matt Le Blanc (Joey Tribbiani) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller).

Perry was 54.

About two weeks ago, Perry posted a photo on Instagram with his father John Bennett Perry, both looking well.

“Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage,” Perry captioned the photo.

With everyone still reeling from the news, none of his fellow Friends have reacted on their official Instagrams.

There has also been no reports on an official cause of death, although the LA Times source mentioned cops found no foul play at the scene.

The official Friends account on Twitter posted a condolence message.

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. pic.twitter.com/Xv6HkpSEBl — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 29, 2023

With an impressive filmography, Perry however has become synonymous with the iconic Chandler Bing.

He brilliantly brought the character to life, leaving no room for anyone to imagine any other actor in the role.

Perry also had a memoir out titled “Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing” where he spoke about being on Friends and battling addiction as well as his parents’ divorce, apart from his stint as a nationally ranked tennis player.

In 2021, all six cast members returned on screen together for a long overdue Friends reunion show where they spoke about the show and how it changed their lives and how things have been since it ended its run in 2004.

Friends ran from 1994 to 2004, creating a worldwide phenomenon.

When it ended, the Friends who once shared apartments, food, even moisturizers, stayed friends and sometimes appeared in each other’s television programme.

Perry made an appearance in Cox’s Cougar Town as Sam.

In a comment underneath the video, one user said “They’ll always be Monica and Chandler to me.”

And to fans, he will. Perry will always be remembered for his brilliant comedic wit and talent as an actor.

Perry may be gone but for as long as there are reruns of Friends, he will never be forgotten.

