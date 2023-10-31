Minister Calls For “Kill Switch” At Future Foreign Artists’ Concerts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching has called for the implementation of a “kill switch” at foreign artists’ concerts in Malaysia.

She raised this in Parliament yesterday as a solution to prevent performances that go against local guidelines.

“The government has requested concert organisers to introduce a kill switch during any performance that will cut off electricity if there is any unwanted incident.

“This is a new guideline after the incident (involving The 1975). We hope that with stricter guidelines, foreign artistes can adhere to the local culture,” said Teo at the Dewan Rakyat.

Teo’s suggestion was in response to Zulkifli Ismail (PN-Jasin) who had asked what the government’s action was towards The 1975’s vocalist Matt Healy.

The kill switch is not the only measure Teo brought forth. During concerts, police officers and other agencies will also be deployed to monitor the situation, according to her.

But in terms of actions against foreign artists who breach the rule, Teo noted it was under the purview of the Foreign Ministry and Immigration Department to blacklist foreign artists.

As reported previously, Healy made headlines while performing at the Good Vibes Festival this year.

Not only did he criticised the government for the country’s LGBT laws, but he also kissed a male band member on stage.

The festival’s organiser, Future Sound Asia was then forced to shut down the performance and the whole festival the next day. The band has since been sued for RM12.3 million in damages over the controversy.

Reactions to the implementation

Many netizens found this implementation hilarious. While there were a few who thought it was a good idea, the majority of netizens found this idea to be nonsensical.

“That’s the best preventive measure to be introduced? Just pull the plug when they’re misbehaving on stage? Wow,” wrote one user.

Another user, Edward Henry, mocked the suggestion, labelling it as a “privilege” and that it was a “bizarre”.

“Tell the world if you come here for music entertainment, the authority has privileged to so called ‘killed switch’ during the ongoing concert. How bizzare.”

Others were joking that this should be implemented in the parliament too, given the frequent outburst.

But what are your thoughts on this? Do you think this is a good idea or do you find it hilarious too?

