Future Sound Asia Wants The 1975 To Pay RM12.3 Million

The organisers of Good Vibes Festival 2023 (GVF2023), Future Sound Asia (FSA), have taken decisive action against popular band The 1975 by issuing Letter of Claim.

The band is being called upon to acknowledge their liability and provide compensation to FSA for the damages incurred. Failure to comply will lead to FSA pursuing legal action in the Courts of England.

FSA expressed strong disapproval of The 1975’s behaviour during their recent performance at GVF2023. The lead singer, Matthew Timothy Healy, came under fire for his use of abusive language, causing equipment damage, and displaying indecent behaviour on stage.

These actions not only violated local guidelines and Malaysian laws but also brought negative attention to the 10-year-old festival.

The band’s actions directly contradicted the agreement they had with FSA for their performance at GVF2023. As a result, the festival had to be cancelled, causing significant financial losses for FSA.

Additionally, this disruption had a ripple effect on local artists and businesses that relied on the festival’s success, impacting the livelihoods of numerous Malaysians.

In a statement provided exclusively to Malay Mail by David Mathew from the Steven Thiru & Sudhar Partnership law firm, it was revealed that a formal letter of claim, dated 7 August 2023, had been dispatched to the band.

The correspondence from Future Sound Asia, as reported by Malay Mail, includes a dual demand: the acknowledgment of responsibility and the expeditious settlement of a sum totalling £2,099,154.54 (equivalent to RM12,347,967.91), within the specified seven-day timeframe.

Mathew underscored the meticulous adherence to the guidelines stipulated in the English Practice Direction Pre-Action Conduct and Protocol, a foundational component of the English Civil Procedure Rules, in the drafting of this Letter of Claim.

Speaking on the matter, FSA emphasised their commitment to preserving their reputation as a trusted organiser of live music events in Malaysia. They have always prioritised adherence to local laws and regulations, valuing the trust that both fans and regulatory authorities have placed in their events.

The Letter of Claim is now in The 1975’s hands, and FSA awaits their response.

This development underscores the importance of upholding agreements and respecting local laws to ensure the continued success of music festivals and support for Malaysia’s thriving music scene.

The 1975 Shows No Remorse

Matty Healy and his band, The 1975, are once again facing scrutiny for their recent actions during their performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois.

Known for their controversial stands, the band was allegedly banned from Malaysia due to their outspoken criticism of the country’s anti-LGBTQIA+ laws.

During the show, Healy took a dig at Malaysia again by making a ‘humorous’ remark.

Addressing the crowd, he playfully offered a “travel tip” before saying, “Don’t go to…” without finishing the sentence, as the band launched into their song “It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You.”

This isn’t the first time The 1975 has engaged in such antics while performing a track from their 2018 album, “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.”

Healy and his bandmates, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel, and Adam Hann, have a history of incorporating controversial remarks before starting the song.

