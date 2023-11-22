It’s Finally Coldplay Day In Malaysia, Show Will Go On

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In just a few more hours, Coldplay will take to the stage for their Music Of The Spheres World Tour at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

However, there have been calls for the concert to be called off out of respect for what’s happening in Gaza. There were also concerns on the band’s support for LGBT.

Even Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was asked in Parliament on this matter yesterday.

This issue is now put to rest as Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil issued a statement this afternoon, saying the show will go on.

He said the organiser has assured that the ban will abide by the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artists’ (Puspal) guidelines.

Separately, Fahmi said that the ‘Kill Switch” will be applied at the concert tonight should the performers go against the official guidelines, as reported by NST.

Early Birds

As shared on social media, standing ticket holders have started queueing up since 9am

9am coldplay fuh real ni gais pic.twitter.com/dzwvsiRtDI — keem (@AkeemSharyzal) November 22, 2023

There were also those who wondered why there was a need to get in line so early.

tak paham..



dah ada seating kan.. tak ikut section ke?

klu ikut section, nape kena beratur?



😅 — anak itik (@janggut34544893) November 22, 2023

For CAT 3 (standing) ticket holders, they might want to be the first ones in so they can secure a spot close to the stage.

Fan Meet Up

Yesterday there was a fan meet up at the Heli Lounge Bar, Kuala Lumpur. This meet up was organised by Marinero.

Many attended the meet up and one of them, Dania Munira who is a well-known Malaysian violinist shared about her grandmother who also attended the meet up.

Jade Mikayla John

The fan meet was also attended by the family members of Jade Mikayla John. Jade passed away early this month and she was a big Coldplay fan and was very excited to attend the concert.

Her father, Dave John, in hopes to get in touch with the band shared his daughter’s story by calling Fly Fm’s morning show recently.

Jade’s sister, Georgia John who was also present during the fan meet up, explained to the people there on how the family is trying to connect with the band and requesting them to sing Jade’s favourite song, Sparks.

A letter to @coldplay,



Georgia came to our fan meet-up event at Heli Lounge tonight. They trying to get our attention and bring more awareness about what happened to one of their family members who recently just passed away. pic.twitter.com/5mr1Pch8Ec — Coldplay Malaysia (@ColdplayMsia) November 21, 2023

To honour Jade, the fans who were present at the fan meet up sang her favourite song.

Jade was a huge fan of Coldplay and maybe if the band can dedicate the song Sparks in loving memory of Jade it would be a very meaningful for their family.



*A clip from our fan meet-up event in Helipad KL. Singing Sparks to our beloved family members, Jade ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8iVwMbt6GU — Coldplay Malaysia (@ColdplayMsia) November 21, 2023

Cops issue advisory

Yesterday, Cheras police chief Assistant Commissioner Zam Halim Jamaluddin said that full body and bag checks will be conducted at all inner and outer entrances of the National Stadium.

He also issued a list of prohibited items: flares, helmets, laser pointers, alcohol, power banks, bottled water, drones and megaphones.

Wristband return

During the Coldplay world tour, there has been a practice of returning the white bracelet produced by Xylobands. This issue was amplified on social media platforms when it happened in Jakarta, Indonesia.

As reported by Voi (Indonesian News Portal) there was a text stating “Please return after the show” on the bracelet.

Thus, it seems like the practice would be continued here in Malaysia as well. A Twitter user said that it is great that the concert is being managed sustainably.

Tomorrow tolong pulangkan wristbands supaya kita boleh support sustainability initiatives by Coldplay okay. Jangan bawa balik. Tak boleh pakai pun.



The efforts to run a sustainable concert is admirable. Let’s be responsible fans! pic.twitter.com/jUFpyLjDVo — MarieJualKondo 🇲🇾🌺 (@natashagideon) November 21, 2023

