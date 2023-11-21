[Watch] Dad Hopes Coldplay Will Dedicate Song For His Late Daughter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The much-awaited Coldplay: Music of the Spheres World Tour concert is set to take place tomorrow (22 November) at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Yesterday, FLY Fm released a video on their social media platforms of a man who called them during their Morning Jokers show.

Dave had called in to share about his late daughter, Jade Mikayla John, who passed away at 22 on 2 November 2023.

Dave however did not disclose Jade’s cause of death.

According to Dave, Jade was a big Coldplay fan. She has always listened to them since she was a child. However, she used to complain that they did not come here to Malaysia to perform.

“She didn’t stop talking about it; it was the one thing that was constant,” Dave told Ryan Howlette and Kavin Jay, who are the announcers of the show.

When Coldplay announced their concert in Malaysia, Jade was very excited and even got a ticket to the concert, which she would not be able to attend tomorrow.

Dave asked if Coldplay could dedicate a song to his daughter during the concert.

#coldplayconcert ♬ original sound – Audios @flyfm In Loving Memory of Jade, keep sharing this so we can get @coldplay 's attention to give her a shout out for one of their biggest Malaysian fans who was excited to be at the KL show but couldn’t be there this Wednesday 🕊️ May her spirit shine in a sky full of stars 💛 #coldplaymalaysia

Ryan and Kavin told him that they would try their best to get this message to Coldplay, thus the postings on social media platforms.

“In Loving Memory of Jade, keep sharing this so we can get Coldplay’s attention to give her a shout out for one of their biggest Malaysian fans who was excited to be at the KL show but couldn’t be there this Wednesday,” the radio station said.

Many people who saw the video were touched by it and started tagging Coldplay in the comment section.

Those who knew her also left comments for Coldplay to at least give a shout-out to their dear friend, daughter, and granddaughter.

We hope that Dave’s wish comes true tomorrow at the concert.

