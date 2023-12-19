Siti Nurhaliza To Hold Concert At Axiata Arena In 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After being teased about Coldplay breaking her concert attendance record recently, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza was coy about taking to the stage again on a grand scale.

Her hardcore fans have been calling for a concert and just yesterday, Siti posted a teaser titled “Sebuah Epitome Saya Siti Nurhaliza” with the words “coming soon” attached.

The guessing game is over as the singer shared a concert poster today, confirming that she will be holding a concert at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

It is set to happen on 9 March 2024 at 8.30pm and tickets will go on sale 21 December.

In her Instagram post, the singer said more details will be released tomorrow.

The news has been met with much delight especially those who call themselves “Sitizoners”.

However, it doesn’t appear that she is looking to reclaim her position as the record holder for highest concert attendance considering the capacity of the chosen venue.

Axiata Arena has a maximum capacity of 16,000.

In November, Siti commented on a news report about how Coldplay’s concert at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil surpassed the number of attendance for her 2004 concert at the same venue.

Her 2004 concert was the highest at over 70,000 until Coldplay recorded over 75,000 attendees.

She held the record for a good 19 years.

Siti remarked that maybe she would hold a concert at the National Stadium one more time before she retires.

The last time Siti held a concert was in 2019, before the pandemic hit in 2020.

Sedih dan terharu baca tulisan wartawan Kosmo.. mungkin boleh jadi kenyataan atau mungkin tidak ye?.. kalau nak buat di stadium nasional sekali lagi, mungkin sebelum saya bersara ye.. biar jadi kenangan terindah buat semua.. https://t.co/FDYYngkREF — Siti Nurhaliza (@CTNurhaliza11) November 28, 2023

