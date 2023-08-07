Blink-182 Frontman Tom DeLonge Kisses Matty Healy At Lollapalooza, Pokes Fun At Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The commotion caused by Matty Healy at GVF2023 has not subsided, and now the controversial singer continues to be a topic of discussion on social media as he indirectly taunted Malaysia during his performance at the Lollapalooza 2023 Concert in Chicago, United States last Friday (4 August).

In the video shared on Rolling Stone magazine’s official Instagram and TikTok accounts, Healy, looked as if he was trying to say something before he was ‘interrupted’ by a guitar riff for the intro of the song ‘It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You’, which was played abruptly.

“You want my ‘travel’ tip? Don’t go to …,” Healy said before getting cut off by the start of the track.

Although the sentence was left hanging, Rolling Stone indicated in the caption that the statement seems to be related to The 1975 being banned from performing in Malaysia.

After Healy hugged him during the show, Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge jokes that he won’t be coming to Msia

During the band’s performance, Healy saw his “hero”, Tom DeLonge, the guitarist from the rock band, Blink-182 walking in the front pit.

He ran off stage while still singing and gave DeLonge a big hug and a peck on the cheek, saying “I love you so much, I love you so so much”. After he finished the song, he explained that DeLonge was one of his heroes.

Apparently, things didn’t stop there as DeLonge then joked on his social media that he will not go to Malaysia after sharing a kiss with Healy. With a picture of Healy quickly kissing him on the cheek, he said that these are just a couple of dudes kissing during their phenomenal set at Lollapalooza.

That really didn’t sit well with Malaysians, of course. A lot of netizens came flooding to DeLonge’s Instagram, attacking his “joke”.

One of them included former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s granddaughter, Meera Alyanna Mukhriz.

She said that his action is deeply disrespectful and he was supporting a colonial mindset. She highlighted that Healy did nothing but make LGBTQ rights in Malaysia worse and it wasn’t performative activism but just a plain selfish act. She also said that you should respect a country’s rules while visiting, not question its laws and assume that Western laws are the benchmark.

Malaysia has hosted plenty of international artists to perform in Malaysia and they have come and gone without any complaints, all because of their respect towards their foreign fans.

Previously, there were talks of Blink-182 going on a world tour this year and next year, covering the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America.

So far, they have no plans to perform in Asia and even if they do, we’re pretty sure Malaysians won’t welcome them here now with this latest disrespectful controversy.

