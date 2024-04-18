Gunung Ruang Eruption: Flights To & From East Malaysia Grounded

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Flights that are scheduled to depart to and from East Malaysia (Sabah and Sarawak) have been impacted due to a volcanic eruption of Mount Ruang in the Indonesian Sulawesi Islands.

Both Air Asia and Malaysia Airlines have released notices on the flights that are impacted due to the disaster.

Air Asia

Air Asia has cancelled a total of 16 flights today (18 April). The flights are to and from Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, and Tawau.

The passengers are advised to check the status of their flight on registered emails and mobile phones.

AirAsia is offering two options for cancelled flights: a one-time change to a new travel date within 30 days, or a credit account to retain the booking value for future travel within 730 calendar days.

The new booking can be made online at airasia.com or AirAsia MOVE (previously known as AirAsia Superapp).

To make changes, click on “Booking Changes” and then “Flight Change” and select “My flight was changed by AirAsia.”

AirAsia is also monitoring Mount Ruang’s volcanic activity and will provide updates on the latest developments.

For the latest updates, follow AirAsia on social media @airasia on X and @flyairasia on Instagram, or contact the customer support team at support.airasia.com.

Malaysian Airlines

Malaysian Airlines have also taken the same steps as Air Asia is cancelling flights to/from KL International Airport (KUL) to Sabah and Sarawak on 18 April.

A total of 19 flights have been impacted due to the incident.

Malaysia Airlines is monitoring flight cancellations and will provide updates directly to affected customers.

The airline is said to be working to accommodate passengers on alternative flights once the situation improves.

Passengers have been encouraged to update their contact details on the airline’s website, My Booking, to receive timely updates via email and SMS

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines,” the airline said in the notice.

Mount Ruang

Tuesday’s eruption of Mount Ruang was most likely caused by a tectonic earthquake that struck North Maluku’s Doi Island.

The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre increased Alert Level III. Local boats and ferry vessels were used to evacuate residents from the villages of Patologi and Pumpente.

The GMIST Nazareth Bahoi Church, the Bahoi Vocational Centre, the Tagulandang Sports Centre, and the Tagulandang Community Centre were among the places where the displaced residents sought refuge.

In Laingpatehi village, the eruption caused communication problems and forced residents to flee. To assist in disaster mitigation measures, the Sitaro district government proclaimed an emergency status from April 16 to April 29.

