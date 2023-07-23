Australian Singer Kid Laroi Holds A “Mini GVF2023” Concert At A Hotel Bar For Fans

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Although Good Vibes Festival 2023 was abruptly cancelled due to an irresponsible party, some Malaysian concertgoers still got a treat.

Australian singer Kid Laroi was supposed to perform at GVF2023 on Saturday (22 July) but only found out about the concert’s cancellation when he touched down in Malaysia.

On his Instagram Story, he apologised to fans for not being able to perform as planned at the concert.

He also took a picture with some fans and wrote the caption, “Met some new friends what’s uuuupppp.”

A surprise for his fans

In a third Instagram Story, Laroi said he might hold a small concert at a hotel bar after all for his fans and honoured his promise.

Two things, before I start. I’m very drunk, number one. Ever since they cancelled the show, I had no other option but to go right to the bar. So here I am. Kid Laroi

Laroi also thanked the hotel for letting him perform before kicking off the mini impromptu concert with the song “Thousand Miles.”

#KidLaroi speaks about the canceled event #goodvibesfestival and decided to play a few songs for fans pic.twitter.com/62Yke7gj76 — misaki loves DPR 🌙💜 (@DPRBABY_) July 22, 2023

Based on the video clips circling online, he also sang “Stay,” “Without You,” and “Diva.”

During his performance, Laroi also joked that he would have been performing way better at the concert venue as he was currently drunk.

I’d be way better, I wouldn’t be drunk and I’d actually know how to talk to you guys. Kid Laroi

Thanks to netizens who shared their video clips, everyone else who wasn’t at the hotel bar could still enjoy a mini-concert performance from Laroi.

Private show thanks to The Kid Laroi🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/esUkZ9IiHA — Sophia 💜 (@sophia_efron) July 22, 2023

#KidLaroi performing in his hotel to fans after the canceled #goodvibesfestival pic.twitter.com/4YyQE9rp0L — misaki loves DPR 🌙💜 (@DPRBABY_) July 22, 2023

Imagine just chilling in your hotel & @thekidlaroi pulls up for a mini show because some tool got the whole good vibes festival cancelled🔥thanks man you a legend for this👌🏻 #GoodVibesFestival2023 #GoodVibesfestival #GVF2023 #TheKidLAROI pic.twitter.com/tzJd2HZR1x — Andrew Ong (@itsAndyOng) July 22, 2023

“DIVA” in a Hotel bar 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/bJnFIVWSDe — The Kid LAROI Updates (@thekidlaroii) July 22, 2023

that was very nice of him ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/Eut24rQr5B — zee (@iitemiito) July 22, 2023

