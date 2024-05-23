10 Fun Places To Take Kids To During The School Holidays

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With the school holidays starting tomorrow (24 May) to 2 June 2024, young children will be eager for things to do outside the home.

Families can plan a day out at any of these places to keep their young ones occupied and tuckered out at the end of the day.

READ MORE: What To See & Do Over The Long Weekend (If You Plan It Right)

Planetarium Negara

5. Planetarium Negara



Tarikan utama planetarium ini adalah ruang teater yang menayangkan rancangan berkenaan angkasa lepas. Ruang pameran juga meliputi kawasan luar bangunan dengan replika jam matahari Stonehenge dan lain-lain. pic.twitter.com/s7f6jUh4QL — MOTAC (@MyMOTAC) October 28, 2019

Planetarium Negara is reopening its Teater Angkasa just in time for the school holidays. In Teater Angkasa, guests get to sit and take in the simulation of outer space and learn more about the universe.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 9am to 4.30pm

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

Sunway Lagoon

Image: TRP File

Heading to the water park is a good way to cool down in this hot weather. Families can also make it a whole trip with a hotel stay to have a splashy fun time for longer.

Opening hours: Daily 10am to 11pm

Tickets: Get tickets here

Gamuda Luge Gardens

Credit: Gamuda Land

If you haven’t tried riding the luge, now is the chance to do so. The luge is like a mini car you can drive and race down the hill with your friends. To make the trip special, try a night luge adventure with everything on the tracks lit up!

Gamuda Gardens has also just opened its latest attraction: the Eye of Gardens, which is the tallest ferris wheel in Malaysia and the Vroomerang, a ride on a 10-metre-high track.

Opening hours:

Closed on Wednesdays

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday: 10am to 6pm

Friday to Sunday: 10am to 10pm

Tickets: Book your tickets here

READ MORE: Flying High At Gamuda Luge Gardens

READ MORE: Gamuda Cove: Your Next Must-Visit Destination! Three Parks, Endless Adventures

District 21 at IOI City Mall

Channel your inner Spy Kids by going through the thrilling obstacle course built around the theme of an apocalyptic world. The indoor theme park is perfect for active kids as the set-up will get them climbing, jumping, riding, sliding, and even flying. Parents can do some shopping while the kids have a field day out.

Opening hours: Weekdays: 10am to 8pm, Weekends: 12pm to 8pm



Tickets: Get your tickets here

ESCAPE at Paradigm Mall

Another obstacle course alternative is at ESCAPE in Paradigm Mall. Similar to District 21, there are many activities to do such as climbing a tree (with safety gear of course), riding the Zoom Bug, and practising their best poses while exiting the Banana Flip slide.

Opening hours:

Closed on Mondays

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am to 8pm

Tickets: Get your tickets here

Legoland Malaysia

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Plan a trip down south to Johor and have fun with Legos of all sizes. Other than enjoying the rides at the theme park, you can build a raft using large rubber Lego pieces at the water park. Top off the trip with a visit to the SEA Life Aquarium across the theme park too.

Opening hours:

Closed on Wednesdays

Daily: 10am to 6pm

Tickets: Get your tickets here

READ MORE: Journey Into The World Of LEGO DREAMZzz At Legoland’s Build Your Dream World Event

Kidzania Kuala Lumpur

Kidzania is designed like a small town for children with more than 60 activities to do. Children get to play make-believe careers such as firefighters or doctors. They can also make their own food with guidance from an adult coach at the Cooking Studio. Check out the list of activities here.

Opening hours:

Closed on Tuesdays

Wednesday to Monday: 10am to 6pm

Tickets: Get your tickets here

Rollerwa

Try your hand at roller skating at Rollerwa in 1Utama and Lalaport over the school holidays. Guests get to skate around the rink on quad skates and take amazing photos at the cute booths with their groups. If you don’t know how to skate, there are also lessons for beginners. Everyone starts somewhere! There’s also a Kpop performance on 25 May at Rollerwa 1 Utama.

Opening hours: Daily 10am to 10pm

Forest Adventure Yoga at Ara Damansara

Kyoot Kids is organising two yoga sessions for children age four to ten at Maisson By The Park. This is great for children who need a moment to relax and calm themselves. School can be tough! For more information, please check their Facebook page.

Date & Time : Tuesday (28 May) at 11.15am & Saturday (1 June) at 10.30am

Location: Maisson By The Park in Ara Damansara

Age: 4 to 10 years old

Fees: RM30/kid

Contact: Message Kyoot Kids Cafe or walk-in registration.

Fun & Creative Art Workshops at The Hub SS2

My Artistic Room is organising several arts and crafts workshops featuring Sanrio characters from 25 to 31 May for children age four to 12 years old. The workshops include canvas painting, air dry clay, mosaic coaster making, and jewelry box making. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.

Date: 25 to 31 May

Location: My Artistic Room, The Hub SS2, PJ

Age: 4 to 12 years old

Contact: 012-3375306

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.