What To See & Do Over The Long Weekend (If You Plan It Right)

There are lots to see and do this week even if you’re in Singapore for a short vacation. Check out the fun events below so you don’t miss out!

Donald Duck 90 Pop-Up | 22 May | Sunway Pyramid | Free public event

To celebrate Donald Duck turning 90, Sunway Pyramid is holding “island parties” featuring themed zones and displays starring Donald and his girlfriend Daisy Duck. The rest of the family such as nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie; Uncle Scrooge McDuck, and close pal Mickey Mouse will be there too.

The pop-up will be at Sunway Pyramid from 22 May to 9 June 2024. Kids born in June can celebrate their birthday with Donald and Daisy on 9 June too! For more information and updates, head to Sunway Pyramid’s official website and social media pages.

Swan Lake | 22 May | Plenary Hall KLCC | 8pm | Ticketed event

The St Petersburg National Ballet Theatre is performing the iconic ballet masterpiece “Swan Lake” in 2 acts and 4 scenes. There’s a Meet & Greet session with the cast too. Tickets are selling out fast so remember to book your seats here.

SHEIN Pop-Up | 22 May | Sunway Putra Mall | Free public event

SHEIN is holding its second pop-up store at Sunway Putra Mall until 28 May 2024. Following the summer theme, the pop-up features SHEIN’s curated collections, trendy pieces for women, men, and kids, including best-selling SHEIN sub-brands such as MOTF (chich workwear for women), Najma (stylish modest fashion), and Manfinity (premium menswear). Makeup lovers can head over to the experiential makeup bar to test the brand’s viral SHEGLAM beauty products.

READ MORE: What To Expect At SHEIN’s First Pop-Up Event In Malaysia!

Borneo Native Festival | 24 May | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

From 24 to 26 May, join the natives as they celebrate Kaamatan and Gawai with music, dance, storytelling, and food. It’s an opportunity to learn more about the diverse cultures and histories we have in Malaysia.

The Lonely Hearts Club | 25 May | Moutou KL | 7pm | Presale RM40, Regular/Door RM50

An Honest Mistake is performing songs from their new album. The night also features other local acts such as Prasasti, Trophy Knives, The Fridays, S4DKL, SuSan, Amanda Love, and MKLove. Get your tickets here.

‘The Universal Language’ Pop Up Store | 25 May | Pudu | 12pm-9pm | Free public event

G-Shock and local clothes brand AGAINST LAB is holding a pop-up store from 25 May to 3 June 2024 at 34, Lorong 1/77A, Pudu. Following the retro record shop concept, the pop-up will feature G-Shock’s new watch, the DW-5600AL24, inspired by the look of cassette tapes. The event will bring back a wave of 1970s to early 1990s nostalgia. Guests will get to check out G-Shock Iconic Style Collections as well.

Argo Naga Open Day | 26 May | Marina Putrajaya | 8am-11am | RM50 (Standard)

On 26 May, Argo Naga is holding a dragon boating open day for interested participants. The session will start with warm-ups on the shore and go through a safety briefing before the experienced coaches teach participants the basics of dragon boat paddling. The fees include refreshments and equipment rental. Who knows, you’ll end up with a new hobby! Register your spot here as space is limited.

Mamma Mia! It’s ABBA Night! | 29 May | The Record Bukti Damansara | 10pm til late

It’s not on a boat but it doesn’t mean you can’t have fun on land! Relive all the music hits at The Record in Bukit Damansara while enjoying free-flow Lemonade Cocktails or a carafe of sangria for RM100+. There’ll be fun games to get the night started too. Please call 017-2980841 for reservations.

Singapore

10th Children Festival ft. Disney | Gardens By The Bay | 22 May | 10am-9pm | Free admission

If you’re holidaying in Singapore this weekend with young children in tow, check out the 10th Children’s Festival at Gardens By The Bay that’s taking place until 22 June 2024. Disney and Pixar are bringing characters from Inside Out 2 to join the fun with an outdoor carnival featuring large-scale installations and free activities at the Supertree Grove. Admission is free. For more information, please head over to the official website.

