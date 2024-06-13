Things To Do Over This (Second) Long Weekend In Klang Valley!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s another long weekend and if you have no idea what to see or do, we have you sorted!

Capybara & Friends 2.0 | 14-17 June | Lalaport | 2-10pm | Free public event

Capybara & Friends 2.0 features a bazaar, cute animals to pet, DIY workshops, live music performances, face painting sessions, and more. There are also massive 3-metre-tall inflatables set up, perfect for picture taking.

Pasar Malaya | 14-17 June | Central Market | Free public event

Pasar Malaya brings back the classic vibes. Guests can expect to enjoy food and drinks such as kopi susu cap junjong and games such as lompat getah, musical chairs, and gasing. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their best traditional outfits.

Parkscape Escapades | 14-23 June | GMBB | Free public event

Illustrator Ardhira Putra is holding her Parkscape Escapades art exhibition at GMBB in collaboration with KL Illustration Fair.

Handmade Silver Ring Workshop | 14-18 June | Petaling Jaya | 10am-12pm, 3-5pm | RM330

In Pakanira’s workshop, participants will be guided in making their own silver ring. They’ll be taken through the process of flattening, engraving, bending, soldering, and polishing the jewellery piece they made. There are seven ring designs to choose from. Remember to book your slots before spaces run out as classes are limited to four pax.

Father’s Day Workshop | 15 June | Kloe Hotel |1-3pm | Hotel guests: RM160, Walk-ins: RM180

The Wood Place will guide participants in building a wooden docking station at Kloe Hotel. This workshop should not be missed for those looking to make a handmade gift for dad this Father’s Day. Participants can build with dad or solo.

Volunteers needed to help The Farm School | Every weekend | Kg Baru, Ampang | 8am-12pm

Yellow House KL is looking for volunteers to help set up The Farm School in Kampung Baru, Ampang to help the local marginalised communities. They need help with fencing, grass cutting, composting, raising beds, nursery, plumbing, and more. Please get in touch with them for more information.

Disconnect 2 Reconnect |15 June | Triptyk | 2-5pm | Online registration: RM25, Door: RM30

Disconnect 2 Reconnect: Digital Detox Mingle at Triptyk is a session to connect with your friends, meet new people, and do whatever activities or projects you like or have been putting off without the distractions of gadgets. The RM30 fee includes a House Soda and there’ll be a Gramaphone DJ Session from 4 to 5pm.

Just Jokes | 15 June | Wayang Kulit Tatu | 8.30pm & 10.30pm | RM50

There’ll be two shows in one night by two different amazing line-ups. The show features two special guests, new jokes, and upcoming stand up comedians, with feature act Rizal van Geyzel. Remember to get your tickets to avoid disappointments!

Saturday Selects X Sinderella KL | 16 June | Sinderella | 10pm til late | RM50

End your Sunday night on a good note with amazing electronic music by Damien, Julia Deychuk, MISKA, Roshan, and special guests Nake and Rabab.

