6 Weird Laws In Malaysia That Will Make You Scratch Your Head

As Malaysians, we’re proud of our rich culture and history, but we also have some laws that might seem a bit… odd. Whether you’re a local or planning to visit, here are 6 weird laws in Malaysia that could surprise you!

No yellow clothing

(via imgflip)

OK, technically the ban applies to yellow clothing with the word “Bersih” on it. In 2015, our government banned these due to its association with the Bersih movement, which called for clean and fair elections. The ban was part of efforts to control political dissent and could result in fines or imprisonment.

No smoochin’ around

In Malaysia, acts like kissing and hugging in public can be considered indecent behaviour. Under Section 8(1) of the Parks (Federal Territory of Putrajaya) By-Laws, 2002, such acts can lead to fines or jail time​.

via GIPHY

So, don’t get caught no PDA-ing in these streets!

No weird names for kids

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Elon would hate raising his kids here.

In 2006, Malaysia introduced rules regarding the naming of children. Unlike countries where you can name your child almost anything, Malaysia has 22 categories of words you can’t use, including names of animals, fruits, colours, and even cars. This is so that names remain culturally appropriate and avoid any potential confusion or ridicule.

No STD ads!

(Credit: IMDb)

Under the Indecent Advertisement Act 1953, advertising treatments for sexually transmitted diseases (STD), including syphilis, is illegal. Any advertisement claiming aphrodisiac properties is also prohibited. If found guilty, one can be fined up to RM100 or imprisoned for up to three months.

No being drunk and fighting in public

In Malaysia, regardless if you have a black belt in karate, being drunk and incapable of taking care of yourself in public can lead to fines or jail time. The Minor Offences Act 1955 (Revised 1987) states that you can be fined up to RM25 and/or jailed for two weeks. For repeat offences, the fine increases to RM100 and/or three months in jail. Additionally, causing a ruckus or engaging in disorderly behaviour in public can result in a hefty RM1,000 fine and/or six months of jail time.

No leaving dead bodies anywhere you want

Murder is also illegal, just FYI.

(Credit: MemeZShort via imgflip)

Leaving a dying person or a dead body in any public or private place without the owner’s consent is against the law. Those found guilty of this offence could face a prison sentence of up to six months, a fine of up to RM200, or both penalties.

These quirky laws reflect our country’s blend of cultural, religious, and historical influences. Whether amusing or baffling, they certainly add to our distinct character. So, next time you’re out and about, remember these and stay on the right side of the law!

