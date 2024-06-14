Massive Blaze At Genting: Bomba Are On Scene

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

So, today at around 4pm Genting Highlands in Pahang turned into a real-life action movie set when a huge fire went off at Resorts World Genting.

Social media was abuzz with images and videos capturing the intensity of the inferno, with towering flames and thick smoke enveloping the area prompting people to steer clear.

According to reports, Bomba was on-site by 5pm, bolstered by a contingent of 16 firefighters from the Genting Highlands station and additional volunteer firefighters from Janda Baik. Support teams from Bentong and Selangor have also been dispatched to assist.

Eyewitnesses mentioned hearing explosions at the location and that Genting’s cable car service was temporarily suspended.

The fire is believed to have originated on the second floor and rapidly escalated to the fourth floor. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries thus far.

Genting Malaysia Berhad confirmed that the incident occurred at around 4.30pm, at the SkyAvenue shopping mall within Resorts World Genting.

Immediate evacuations were initiated to ensure the safety of all guests and staff. The fire units responded swiftly and are actively working to extinguish the fire. The rest of the resort remains unaffected and they are monitoring the situation closely.

Update: Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said that the fire was successfully put out and that there were no injuries recorded.

