Is RM200 Budi Diesel Aid Sufficient? – We Break Down The Math So You Don’t Have To

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The recent diesel price hike, or rather unsubsidised price implementation on Monday, 10 June, has stirred significant public outcry.

Many expressed their dissatisfaction on social media; some by trolling Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s old campaign line, while others post videos of themselves refuelling at petrol stations.

Despite the RM200 Budi Madani monthly cash aid given to those who qualify, the unhappiness is apparent.

READ MORE: Diesel Costs RM3.35/Litre Starting Today, Have You Received Cash Aid From Budi Madani?

READ MORE: Diesel Price Goes Up But So Does Number Of People Ignoring Petrol Station Guidelines

READ MORE: Not Fair To Keep Bringing Up “Today I Win, Tomorrow Fuel Prices Drop” Dialogue, Says Anwar Ibrahim

Breaking Down The Math

Naturally, the best way to understand a situation is to speak with someone directly affected.

In this case, we spoke to someone who uses a Ford Ranger — a pickup truck with a diesel engine and an 80-liter fuel capacity.

Pic for illustration purposes only

Pic Credit: Istockimages

Before 10 June:

Diesel: RM2.15/per litre

80 x 2.15 = RM172

Now:

Diesel: RM3.35/per litre

80 x 3.35 = RM268

This means a full tank has gone up by RM96.

Pic for illustration purposes only

Pic Credit: Istockimages

Despite the pickup’s impressive mileage—900 km on highways and 600 to 700 km for in town driving on a full tank of fuel—the higher cost can still be a burden to some.

While it may be manageable for a casual user, the hike will still burden those who rely on their vehicles regularly.

The cost of fuel consumption varies based on driving distance and style, which further complicates matters for frequent drivers.

The factors of traffic congestion and the use of diesel vehicles for heavy load transporting also add to the complication.

If a person refuels full tank once a week, the hike in a month works out to:

RM96 x 4 = RM384

RM384 – RM200 (Budi Madani Aid) = RM184

This means their monthly fuel expenses is up by RM184.

The diesel price hike can be particularly challenging for those without alternatives, such as a second car that uses petrol or a bike.

Independent Delivery Drivers

A tweet by one Hisham Abdullah, an independent logistics contractor with Lalamove, highlights the challenges of using a pickup truck for his work.

Hisham pointed out that the “100+ litre subsidy” from the government will only last him 4 to 5 days.

He is most likely referring to the RM200 Budi Madani aid.

New diesel price RM3.35 – Old diesel price RM2.15 = RM1.20

RM200 ÷ RM1.20 = 166.6 litres

This means the RM200 monthly aid will only cover him for 166 litres.

Hisham said he does not qualify for the fleet card. This makes sense as he is considered a private user, despite using his pickup for work.

“If the government does not want to support us, Lalamove should ban 4×4 vehicles from their services,” he said in his tweet, expressing frustration over the lack of support and the financial strain caused by the diesel price hike.

Kami driver Lala memang terkesan. 100+ liter subsidi cuma bertahan 4/5 hari.. fleetcard tak dpt.. kalau Gov taknak sapot kami then baik mintak Lalamove haramkan je Lala 4×4.. kami bukan nk kaya tp sekadar nk letak makanan atas meja untuk keluarga.. @rafiziramli @anwaribrahim pic.twitter.com/ZfbGLUfwCh — Hisham Abdullah (@Ladang_Mos) June 11, 2024

Some remarked that Hisham raised a legitimate concern while others said Lalamove should increase the commissions paid out to their drivers.

Lalamove sepatutnya masuk lah dalam list penerima subsidi diesel bagi aku.



Cuma kena daftar as company lah kot? Tapi diorang ni serupa Grab jugak lah kan? Delivery partner instead of a moving company?



Apa-apa pun, harap Kerajaan Madani take note. Mungkin terlepas pandang. https://t.co/RR9XMCMDr8 — YBudi (@ybperpaduan) June 11, 2024

gov kena tengok tweet abang ni. perhalusi mana yang sepatutnya. idea dah betul, tapi kena adjust along the way. baru la rakyat dapat nikmati hasilnya bersama. jangan ego. https://t.co/QMkY0QpgxA — ayunda annyss akiko (@annyssakiko) June 12, 2024

Solution salah tu tuan. Lalamove yang patut naikkan rate, dan naikkan komisen untuk tuan untuk cover cost minyak.



Pembeli dan pemunggah barang dan lalamove yang tanggung.



Bukan tuan, dan bukan gomen dan taxpayer yang tanggung supaya Lalamove boleh retain profit. https://t.co/T2zVIEQ78N — airline dude (@airline_dude) June 12, 2024

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.