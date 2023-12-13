Flying High At Gamuda Luge Gardens

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nestled amidst greenery and away from the hustle and bustle of Kuala Lumpur is a thrilling new attraction.

For those who are not used to venturing outside the comforts of KL or Petaling Jaya, a trip to Kuang where Gamuda Luge Gardens is located can be quite an adventure.

If you’re taking the North South Expressway (NSE), take the Rawang (S) exit and take the very first left turn after the toll plaza. Follow the signage and within minutes you’ll arrive at the Skyline Luge KL.

If you’re used to taking the NSE, you would have noticed the construction of the Luge on the left side of the highway heading north.

It is now open to public and ready to welcome you ahead of the school holidays which will start 16 December.

We were among the lucky ones invited for the Skyline Luge’s soft launch recently and despite not being children anymore (although some of us still behave like kids sometimes), we had a blast!

The park has a lot to offer but the two main attractions are the Skyride and the Luge ride.

Okay, so what are these things?

The Skyride is a four-seater chairlift. Think skiing in the Alps. But without the snow, of course.

So you get on the chairs while it moves slowly and it will whisk you up on an ascending line. As it goes higher, you’ll get a breathtaking view of the surrounding area, which is mostly the NSE and the greenery of Kuang, in the Rawang district.

Once you get off the chair, you’ll be at the start of the Luge ride. For the uninitiated, the Luge is a gravity-fuelled ride, kinda like a go-cart but eco-friendly and it uses gravity to propel you across the track.

Don’t worry if you’re a first-timer (like we were), because there’s a separate line where they will guide you on how to navigate the Luge carts.

There are 4 tracks with a total of 1.6km – Legend, Ultra, Gravity and Express.

The rides are run by Skyline, a company established in New Zealand in 1985.

We spoke to their KL general manager Gavin Barnes and we were convinced that they took all necessary precaution to ensure everyone’s safety.

Considering the open-air concept of the Skyride especially, where you’d be dangling up in the air, naturally we wondered about the weather.

Barnes told us that they utilise a weather system to inform them of incoming storms and lightning so they would be able to shut the ride down prior to a lightning storm.

Skyline Luge has always been at the forefront of delivering innovative and exciting experiences, and our presence in the Malaysian adventure scene marks an exciting chapter for us. Our Kuala Lumpur park features the longest tunnel ever constructed, setting a new benchmark for thrill-seekers. I am personally excited to introduce this new adventure to Malaysians, promising an unparalleled and thrilling experience that will undoubtedly become a highlight in the vibrant landscape of Kuala Lumpur. Gavin Barnes

The Luge meanwhile has an added feature as it will transform into a vibrant display of colours, thanks to illuminated and animated LED. We did not stay until sundown but we’ll definitely return!

The park opens at 10am and closes at 6pm and is closed on Wednesdays. It stays open until 10pm Fridays to Sundays. So plan your trip well if you want to catch the Night Luge.

(Take note that they will be open on 20 and 27 December which are both Wednesdays.)

If you do not want to rush, make sure you get there at least 2 hours before closing. The last entry is 1 hour before scheduled closing.

Our verdict?

The Skyride was breathtaking. Ascending was fun but for even more beautiful shots, the descend offers a much nicer view.

The chairs felt secure and the people manning the lines are super friendly and nice.

Remember to keep a tight grip on your phones while you’re taking selfies during the Skyride.

As for the Luge, we wished the tracks were longer because it was so much fun to descend at a thrilling speed. The controls were responsive and we had no trouble zipping down and navigating the bends.

While the Skyride and Luge are the two main attractions, water lovers can indulge in the Big Bucket Splash. The tickets are for three-hour slots so that’s a lot of splashing around. Next to the water slides and pool is the Fun Park with carousels and carnival-like rides.

Ready to have fun?

They have certain guidelines for children as detailed below.

Children need to be 6 years old and be taller than 1.1m to hop on the Luge alone. Otherwise, they can share a cart with an accompanying adult (with a child doubling ticket). Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur

As for tickets, if you’re already making the trip, the Ultimate package will give you the most as its a Five Luge Rides and Skyride Combo for RM76 (online price).

More details on ticket variations here.

So where and what is Kuang?

Now that you know of the Gamuda Luge Gardens, some of you may be wondering where on God’s green earth is Kuang.

It’s not that far out, it’s just in the district of Rawang and has quite a bit to offer if you’re looking for some peace and quiet (not totally but slightly more quiet than KL).

Look for Cafe RumaBukit if you’re looking for a nice and Instagrammable spot for coffee and food.

There’s also Tasik Biru if you’d like to get in some #healing moments.

Apart from that, there’s the Gamuda Waterfront Village which is a 50-acre park with its own lake and restaurants.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.