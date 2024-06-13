Zayn Rayyan’s Parents Charged With Neglect, Here’s The Chronology Of Events

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The parents of murdered autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin were charged at the Sessions Court today with neglect of their six-year-old son.

The couple, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, both 29, said they understood the charge and pleaded not guilty before the judge.

Zayn is the family’s firstborn son and has a younger brother.

Here’s the chronology of the events leading up to this:

5 December 2023 – Six-year-old Zayn Rayyan, an autistic child, was reported missing in Damansara Damai.

6 December 2023 – His body was found near a stream about 200m from his home at the Idaman Apartment.

Post-mortem showed injuries to his neck and body, leading to the conclusion that he had been murdered. There were also defensive wounds and the cause of death was believed to be strangulation.

The police carried out a mass DNA screening, resulting in 228 samples collected. Witnesses, including those who claimed to have last seen Zayn alive, were brought to the scene to assist in the investigation.

9 December 2023 – Zayn’s mother shared her grief on her Instagram Story. She wrote about missing hugging, kissing, and playing with her late son. She also asked for forgiveness for her shortcomings in raising Zayn.

6 February 2024 – Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) Selangor offered an RM20,000 reward to anyone who can provide info and help the police find the murder suspect in the case.

READ MORE: Kes Bunuh Zayn Rayyan: MCPF Tawar RM20,000 Bantu Polis Berkas Suspek

23 February 2024 – Zayn’s mother commemorates her late son’s seventh birthday in an Instagram post. In her Facebook Story, she could be seen bringing a dinosaur birthday cake to her son’s grave. She said dinosaurs were his favourite.

READ MORE: Ibu Rai Hari Jadi Zayn Rayyan Di Kubur Buat Ramai Sebak

Zayn’s mother, Isma, was taken to court on 12 June 2024. Image: Berita Harian

31 May 2024 – Zayn’s parents, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, were arrested in Puncak Alam at about 11am on Friday (31 May).

1 June 2024 – Zayn’s parents were remanded for seven days to assist in investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

4 June 2024 – The family’s lawyer Mahmud Jumaat decided to withdraw himself from the case for unspecified reasons after a meeting with Zayn’s grandparents the day before. He wishes the family well. The family appoints a new lawyer Fahmi Moin from Tetuan Emir Mahmud & Co.

READ MORE: Peguam Ibu Bapa Zayn Rayyan Tarik Diri, Doakan Kes Berjalan Lancar

The family’s lawyer, Fahmi Moin. Image: TRPBM

7 June 2024 – The remand for Zayn’s parents was extended another six days because police found discrepancies between the statements from the parents and witnesses.

Zayn’s father, Zaim Ikhwan, claimed he had been persecuted and that it was all slander. Media members weren’t allowed to follow the proceedings because the case was still in the application stage of the investigation.

READ MORE: “Saya Dianiaya, Ini Fitnah” – Bapa Zayn Rayyan Dakwa Dirinya Dianiaya, Ahli Keluarga Protes Mohon Keadilan

11 June 2024 – Mahmud Jumaat explained on Facebook that while he no longer represents both of Zayn’s parents, he still represents Zayn’s mother.

Zayn’s mother was brought to her home at Idaman Apartment to re-enact the circumstances surrounding her son’s disappearance until his body was found.

12 June 2024 – The police detained Zayn Rayyan’s grandparents around 2.30pm to help with the investigation.

Lawyers Mahmud Jumaat and Fahmi Abdul Moin explained they were not late to court but were not notified of the closed proceedings with Zayn’s parents. They were only informed on the morning of the proceedings, citing this was “unusual and strange” for them.

The Magistrate Court recorded an objection by lawyers representing Zayn’s parents. The objection was made under Section 26(1) of the Evidence Act due to an application filed by the police to obtain a guilty plea from Zayn’s mother.

13 June 2024 – Zayn’s parent’s remand extension ends. The grandparents are expected to be released on police bail today. The parents are charged with neglect at the Sessions Court.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.