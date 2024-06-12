Gegar Amerika Praised For Disrupting US Independence Day Dinner Near KLCC

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An anti-imperialist and anti-Zionist youth movement known as GEGAR Amerika earned praise from many after they interrupted a US National Independence Day dinner at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on 10 June.

A representative from Gegar walked up the stairs of the hotel with a loudspeaker and shouted “Shame on you” to the party upstairs for the murder of Palestinians in Gaza. He also called for responsibility and pointed out that the US sent weapons to Gaza that killed women and children.

The man was escorted downstairs where his peers shouted “Free Palestine” while holding up a large protest banner.

Over on Twitter, Gegar Amerika wrote that “there is no business as usual” as long as the US continues to fund the genocide in Gaza.

Gegar said since 7 October, the US has given at least USD 12.5 billion in military aid to kill Palestinians. Gegar added that the US used the “humanitarian pier” in Gaza to massacre hundreds in Nuseirat.

In addition, Gegar claimed Malaysia is also complicit because the Royal Malaysian Navy will be training alongside the US and Israel in the biannual RIMPAC exercise in June.

The group also brought up previously reported news of the Malaysian government signing a USD 80 million contract with Lockheed Martin and Boeing, both companies that allegedly profited from the genocide.

Many on social media praised Gegar Amerika for disrupting the dinner. Some pointed out that everyone should open their eyes, alleging Malaysia was all talk and no action.

This was because they believed the government still supports the US in some way despite boldly speaking for Palestinians on a global platform.

What was the dinner about?

The US Independence Day reception was hosted by the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and Transport Minister Anthony Loke was in attendance as the Guest of Honour.

On Facebook, US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D Kagan thanked Loke for underscoring “historic and enduring economic, security, and people-to-people ties that bind the United States and Malaysia.”

Kagan added that the shared values and faith in diversity, democracy, good governance, and transparency between both countries underpinned the relationship as well as investment, cultural, digital, and trade ties that make the US-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership flourish.

