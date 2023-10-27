Gamuda Cove: Your Next Must-Visit Destination! Three Parks, Endless Adventures

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Do you want to explore the beauty of nature, extreme sports, and experience unforgettable entertainment, all in one place?

If this sounds exciting, then make your way to Gamuda Cove, where there’s a perfect spot for everyone with three unique GL PLAY parks created in partnership with Gamuda Land.

Let’s dive into the world of Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands, Discovery Park, and SplashMania Waterpark at Gamuda Cove!

Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands: Where Edutainment Meets Fun

Nestled in the heart of Klang Valley, Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands is a sprawling 1,111-acre eco-tourism hub that promises an extraordinary encounter with Mother Nature.

This natural wonderland boasts 14 serene lakes teeming with diverse wildlife, from crocodiles and snakes to otters and 225 species of birds.

Safari Insta-Tour

Hop onto a safari truck with expert rangers and embark on a scenic journey through bamboo trails, Sendayan Lake, and the charming Rumah Melayu for Insta-worthy snapshots.

Boat Cruise

(Credit: Gamuda Land)

Set sail on a leisurely boat cruise along the lake’s edge, keeping an eye out for hidden wildlife surprises.

Fishing

(Credit: Gamuda Land)

Test your angling skills in the company of various fish species, whether you’re a seasoned angler or a novice looking for relaxation.

Camping

(Credit: Gamuda Land)

Spend a night under the stars and wake up to the soothing sounds of nature.

Adventure Cycling

Explore the wetlands on two wheels and discover hidden gems along your ride.

Bird Watching

Delight in the avian wonders that call Paya Indah Wetlands home.

The Wetlands Arboretum

(Credit: Gamuda Land)

A haven dedicated to wildlife conservation, nature research, and forest health. It not only rehabilitates local biodiversity but also supports the Orang Asli community through cultural knowledge sharing and handicrafts.

This 90-acre arboretum aims to introduce more than 200 plant species and 3,000 preserved trees.

Educational programs like the Jungle School Program 2.0, in collaboration with Gamuda Parks (GParks), enrich the experience by focusing on biodiversity, land conservation, and holistic education.

Jungle School Programme 2.0

(Credit: Gamuda Land)

Kids aged four to twelve can embark on an educational adventure, learning about animals and plants while honing their super senses.

Discovery Park: Where Adventure Meets Fun

Adventure enthusiasts will find their thrill at the Discovery Park, where the action never stops.

Cove Aerobar

(Credit: Gamuda Land)

Southeast Asia’s first, offering panoramic park views from 35 meters above ground.

Goosebumps Rope Course

(Credit: Gamuda Land)

Malaysia’s record-holder for the most elements, with challenges for all ages, including abseiling and rooftop excitement.

Beach Pool Club

Relax and soak up the sun in style.

Leisure Cycling

Explore the park on two wheels at your leisure.

Paintball Target Shooting

(Credit: Gamuda Land)

Sharpshooters, this one’s for you.

ATV Adventures

Get your adrenaline pumping on rugged terrain.

RUD Karting

(Credit: Gamuda Land)

Indoor karting fun with electric and petrol karts for all ages.

Paintball War Game

(Credit: Gamuda Land)

Engage in tactical battles in a thrilling paintball war.

Archery

Hone your archery skills in a safe and exciting environment.

SplashMania: Where Nature Meets Fun

Seek refuge from Malaysia’s tropical climate at SplashMania, where a multitude of trees offer cool shade and 18 acres of waterpark fun await.

Go on exciting rides, some of which are the first-ever in Malaysia!

Shaka Waka

(Credit: Gamuda Land)

A multimedia water slide with customizable LED effects for a unique experience.

Wild Rush

A thrilling ride of curves, drops, and vortex loops, culminating in a 3.35-meter-deep pool.

Atlantis VR

(Credit: Gamuda Land)

An immersive virtual reality waterslide journey through the Lost City of Atlantis.

At Gamuda Cove, the adventure never ends. So, what are you waiting for? Get your tickets via the GL Play app now! Gather your friends and family, and create unforgettable memories at these exceptional parks.

You can also get your tickets HERE or visit the GL Play website for more information.

Nature, sports, and leisure await you in a captivating blend of experiences that you’ll cherish forever. Don’t miss out on the wonder of Gamuda Cove!

