This Mom Rushed Her Kid To A Fire Station Over A Hairbrush

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Fire Department (Bomba) in Malaysia does tons of things. They don’t just save lives and put out fires, but they save little kittens, cute puppies and buzzing bees too.

READ MORE: [Watch] ‘Abam Bomba’ Earns Praise For Coaxing Sullen Dog

READ MORE: Putih (Not Oyen) Stuck In Drain Hole For 3 Hours, Abang Bomba To The Rescue

READ MORE: [Watch] Can You Trap Bees Using Plastic Bags? Bomba Showed That It Can Be Done

Is there anything these Abang Bomba can’t do? Apparently, they’re multitalented, even in the saloon business.

Mother calls Abang Bomba to remove tangled brush from her kid’s hair

Recently, a TikTok user (@lawanhq) shared a video of three Sungai Buloh firefighters attempting to remove a brush tangled in her daughter – Medina’s hair.

According to the caption, the mother had tried her best to remove the brush herself for nearly an hour. She tried cutting the brush herself but it was quite hard. And then she panicked.

She mentioned that she didn’t want to go to a saloon as they would only cut her daughter’s hair off. She loved her daughter’s curls and found it a waste to cut them off.

Because her husband was not home and she didn’t know who else to call for help, she decided to take her daughter to the fire department.

Finally, after working tirelessly with cooking oil and cutting pliers, they finally managed to remove the brush after 15 minutes.

It totally didn’t sit well with netizens

Dissatisfied and bewildered, the public expressed their opinions on her TikTok comment section. Many of them feel that such incidents can be resolved with one’s own efforts. Things like that do not require assistance from the fire department as they have more important things on their hands.

In fact, some also believe that the mother called the fire department entirely for clout and content on her social media.

A lot of people said that she should just be brought to the saloon as her hair can definitely grow back.

Besides that, one ex-saloon staff even said that she could just use a hair mask to carefully remove the brush from the hair.

The fire department is for emergencies only

Many people in Malaysia still lack awareness when it comes to contacting authorities in emergency situations such as open fires.

If you really are in life-and-death situations such as fires, natural disasters, threatening encounters with wild animals, and chemical or toxic things (Hazmat), you should call and memorise these two numbers.

National Emergency Line: 999

Fire and Rescue Department Hotline: 1-800-888-994

Additionally, if you are caught making a prank call under Section 233 of the Communications and Multi-media Act 1998, the offence is punishable with a fine up to RM50,000 or jail not exceeding one year, or both fine and jail.

READ MORE: 5 Weird Bomba Calls That Were A Waste Of Time

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.