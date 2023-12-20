Fire Breaks Out In 3 Factories Near Batu Caves, One Victim Reported

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Netizens reported seeing a huge cloud of smoke coming from the direction of a factory area near Batu Caves this afternoon (20 December).

The smoke cloud could be seen from Tasik Titiwangsa, prompting many people to wonder what could have happened.

Videos online also showed the smoke coming out near a spare parts shop and the Batu Caves Rapid bus complex.

The sight of the smoke caused traffic in MRR2 and the surrounding areas to slow down. Road users are advised not to slow down to peek at the smoke.

According to The Star, three factories in the area caught fire and a man in his 50s who worked in a paint factory suffered burns to his hands.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations command centre chief Zulfikar Jaffar said the department received a call at about 11.49am.

Fire engines from eight fire stations were dispatched to the scene along with more than 30 firemen.

A paint factory was 90% burnt while a spare parts factory and a packaging factory were each 20% burnt.

The fire was brought under control by 1.07pm.

Ada benda terbakar,katanya Kilang dekat batu caves (view dari tasik titiwangsa) pic.twitter.com/TjM4I2vOrQ — d@nial ☀️🇲🇾🍉 (@DanialLuqman26) December 20, 2023

KEBAKARAN DI KAWASAN INDUSTRI BATU CAVES



Dilaporkan sedang berlaku kebakaran melibatkan kilang di sekitar Kawasan Industri Batu Caves berhampiran Kompleks Rapid Bus Batu Caves. Punca dan keadaan mangsa masih belum diketahui lagi.



🎥 Telegram Asal Gombakhttps://t.co/7dN6DiDLl0 pic.twitter.com/cl1zF5nBk7 — Asal Gombak (@AsalGombak) December 20, 2023

does anybody know what’s happening in batu caves area? pic.twitter.com/wegIq9tUXr — semper fidelis (@stepsisgottheb1) December 20, 2023

