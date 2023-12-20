TRP
Now Reading
Fire Breaks Out In 3 Factories Near Batu Caves, One Victim Reported
TRP
TRP

Fire Breaks Out In 3 Factories Near Batu Caves, One Victim Reported

Netizens spotted the huge cloud of smoke from Batu Caves area and wondered what happened.

by
December 20, 2023

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Netizens reported seeing a huge cloud of smoke coming from the direction of a factory area near Batu Caves this afternoon (20 December).

The smoke cloud could be seen from Tasik Titiwangsa, prompting many people to wonder what could have happened.

Videos online also showed the smoke coming out near a spare parts shop and the Batu Caves Rapid bus complex.

The sight of the smoke caused traffic in MRR2 and the surrounding areas to slow down. Road users are advised not to slow down to peek at the smoke.

According to The Star, three factories in the area caught fire and a man in his 50s who worked in a paint factory suffered burns to his hands.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations command centre chief Zulfikar Jaffar said the department received a call at about 11.49am.

Fire engines from eight fire stations were dispatched to the scene along with more than 30 firemen.

A paint factory was 90% burnt while a spare parts factory and a packaging factory were each 20% burnt.

The fire was brought under control by 1.07pm.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd