Putih (Not Oyen) Stuck In Drain Hole For 3 Hours, Abang Bomba To The Rescue

A white cat (yes, white, and not orange) was stuck for about three hours in a drain hole at a home in Alam Damai, Cheras, and came dangerously close to drowning.

The cat known as Putih was not able to get out from the hole which led to the fire and rescue department being called in.

Firemen from the Cheras Fire and Rescue station had to break the floor to save the cat.

According to Assistant Fire Superintendent Logeswaran Lavan of the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Operations Centre, a distress call came in at 11.21am on Tuesday.

A total of six firemen were sent to the scene.

The video of the incident was shared by Zulkarnain Zakaria on his Facebook page.

Zulkarnain stated in one of his recent postings about the harrowing incident in which there were times he couldn’t bring himself to look at the rescue operation.

“There was a time when I didn’t want to see the firemen trying to save Putih because I couldn’t bear to hear bad things.”

He also stated that at one point Putih’s body went limp, his eyes were closed and there was no response from the cat at all. He thought that Putih had died.

In another moment, Putih’s head could not be seen in the hole and he did not know where the cat went.

Such was the emotional turmoil of Zulkarnain until Putih was successfully extricated from the hole by the firemen.

Putih seemed to be in a weak state, however, according to the videos shared by Zulkarnain, Putih is doing much better and has started playing around with the other cats.

