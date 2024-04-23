Creative Twins Make “Cat Seat” Complete With Seat Belt

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This pair of twins who are also known on TikTok for their creative ventures rcently made waves when they fashioned a “car seat” for their pet cat.

Through a video posted on the @aminxabid TikTok account, the twins known as Amin and Abid joked that the DIY “cat seat” was to make it easier for them to bring their cat “balik kampung”.

“Can bring him for ‘balik kampung’ now,” they wrote in the caption.

Based on the video, the materials used to make the chair are boxes, sponges and fabric, among others.

They made it in the shape of an actual baby car seat.

What made the video fun to watch was the white cat who stole the show.

TikTok/aminxabid

The furball obliged the twins when they used him to measure the chair.

They even used the cat to outline the correct shape of the chair.

Surprisingly, the end result of creating a car seat for cats looks just like a real baby car seat even though it was just for fun.

After the project was completed, they “installed” it in the back seat of a car where the white cat was the obliging model yet again, allowing himself to be strapped in just like a baby.

Scanning the comment section, the average social media user was amused to see the car seat for the cat in addition to giving praises because it looks as beautiful as a real car seat.

In fact, they even joked by asking for a “yellow bag” (TikTok shop icon) to buy the “cat seat”.

