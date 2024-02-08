Cat Meat In Petaling Street? UK Cinematographer Who Started Controversy Deletes Instagram Caption

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, an Instagram post has stirred up debates and allegations over the issue of cat meat being sold in Petaling Street.

The post was uploaded on 6 February 2024 by an Instagram user Ragib Choudhury of a butcher place in Chinatown selling cat meat and many have responded to the post saying that it is not true.

According to his Instagram bio, Ragib Choudhury is a cinematographer.

Some were shocked to see the post and could not believe that such an incident had taken place.

One netizen known as @catherinevsj explained that cat meat looks very different from the meat cuts visible in the Instagram post.

While there were cats in cages in the photos, a sign above the cages said they were pets and not for sale, or eating.

This did look odd and the condition of the area did make some people angry, alleging it was still animal abuse.

A netizen shared comments from an alleged kin of the owner stating that the cats were his darlings.

Many who saw the post also requested the Department Of Veterinary Services Malaysia (DVS) to take the necessary action on the issue.

To the requests, DVS commented that a proper report needs to be filed for them to look at and investigate the issue further.

Terima kasih untuk soalan dan ya cik/puan aduan perlu dibuat. Pihak kami tak boleh sewenang-wenangnya take action tanpa kes dan bukti. Jadi untuk itu, kita minta sebarang aduan boleh terus dibuat ke saluran yang tepat supaya proses aduan lebih lancar — Jabatan Perkhidmatan Veterinar 🇲🇾 (@DVSMalaysia) February 7, 2024

It Is True?

When the post was first uploaded two days ago, Ragib had a 430-word caption alleging what he saw.

In a screenshot of the now deleted caption, the Ragib alleged he saw cat flesh.

“I then saw a lady dressed like a Bond villain (she looked pretty cool, to be honest) go up to the counter, and right in front of me, the lady butcher sliced up the cat flesh,” the photographer said.

I tak faham apa tgh jadi ni, dorang sembelih ke tak. Apparently dia bgtau situ its my pet but then org tu kata nampak pulak kucing kena sembelih pic.twitter.com/VUyN7q5VLc — Samantha Cavill (@samantha_cavill) February 7, 2024

However, this 430-word caption has been deleted and replaced with a new caption stating 22 June 2018.

Thus, the question arises if what the photographer saw and said was real and based on the new caption, the question of the photos being recent also arises.

The actions of Ragib have made the issue even more mysterious and the truth still seems to be hidden.

