TRP
Now Reading
Petronas’ Setel Officially Appoints “Ambassapurr” – Meet Cetel
CNY 2024
TRP
CNY 2024
TRP

Petronas’ Setel Officially Appoints “Ambassapurr” – Meet Cetel

After a Twitter vote, the cat is now officially called Cetel.

by
February 21, 2024
Pics credit Setel

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We’ve all heard the saying “cats have nine lives” but in this case it’s “luck be a lady tonight”.

And this calico cat is one “lucky lady”.

A simple sharing by Twitter user Badri Akif recently saw a stray cat being elevated to the ranks of social media celebrity in just a few days.

Badri shared two photos of the cat sleeping next to a Petronas fuel pump in Kota Sarang Semut, Alor Setar. He tagged the Petronas Setel app on Twitter, jokingly saying he caught their “staff” sleeping on the job.

Setel replied and to cut a long story short, the cat is now officially Setel’s ambassador or “ambassapurr”.

READ MORE: Hardworking Cat Becomes Setel’s App Ambassador, Public Invited To Vote For Its Name

Her name? After a Twitter vote, they settled on Cetel. Cute, we say.

The cat has even been immortalised in an illustration that is now Setel’s Twitter profile picture.

Realising the stray cat’s life has taken a turn for the better, Badri Akif tweeted Setel to thank them.

“I did not expect it (Twitter post) would have such a positive impact, even among netizens. Let us together care for cats as they are our companions,” he wrote.

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd