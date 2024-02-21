Petronas’ Setel Officially Appoints “Ambassapurr” – Meet Cetel

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We’ve all heard the saying “cats have nine lives” but in this case it’s “luck be a lady tonight”.

And this calico cat is one “lucky lady”.

A simple sharing by Twitter user Badri Akif recently saw a stray cat being elevated to the ranks of social media celebrity in just a few days.

Badri shared two photos of the cat sleeping next to a Petronas fuel pump in Kota Sarang Semut, Alor Setar. He tagged the Petronas Setel app on Twitter, jokingly saying he caught their “staff” sleeping on the job.

Hi @setel mohon ambil tindakan kat pekerja ni dia krohh krohh 💤💤masa kerja. ini dah melanggar etika bertugas🤨 pic.twitter.com/ijj4Sz3Rbu — Badri Akif (@akif_twitchy) February 13, 2024

Setel replied and to cut a long story short, the cat is now officially Setel’s ambassador or “ambassapurr”.

Her name? After a Twitter vote, they settled on Cetel. Cute, we say.

PERKENALKAN DUTA SETEL 😽🥁



🐾CETEL!🐾



Collar untuk Cetel otw ya semua~ https://t.co/BXhuTYkKfA pic.twitter.com/vhYveHTGMw — Setel (@setel) February 20, 2024

“Pemalas dan kuat tidur pun dapat jadi duta”



SIAPA KATA?!



Dia la jaga pam minyak, dia juga jaga kaunter 😿 pic.twitter.com/vSTCNMUfgX — Setel (@setel) February 20, 2024

The cat has even been immortalised in an illustration that is now Setel’s Twitter profile picture.

Realising the stray cat’s life has taken a turn for the better, Badri Akif tweeted Setel to thank them.

“I did not expect it (Twitter post) would have such a positive impact, even among netizens. Let us together care for cats as they are our companions,” he wrote.

terima kasih @setel untuk penghargaan kepada si meow💤💤bulus ini 🐱😻 saya tidak menjangkakan ianya memberi impak positif dikalangan masyarakat warganet juga🫡🫶🏻Bersama sama kita mengasihi haiwan kucing ini sebagai peneman kehidupan manusia🙇🏻‍♂️🙇🏻‍♀️🐱 https://t.co/TCVsxwIEb2 pic.twitter.com/5AVRmoFUvF — Badri Akif (@akif_twitchy) February 19, 2024

