TRP
Now Reading
Hardworking Cat Becomes Setel’s App Ambassador, Public Invited To Vote For Its Name
CNY 2024
TRP
CNY 2024
TRP

Hardworking Cat Becomes Setel’s App Ambassador, Public Invited To Vote For Its Name

A netizen caught the cat sleeping on the job but Setel knew its employee better.

by
February 20, 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Setel, a payment system that can be used at PETRONAS stations, recently “hired” a new and adorable ambassador.

The ambassador is a hardworking feline who was caught sleeping on the job because they worked long hours to make sure every vehicle that stopped by was fuelled up.

A customer saw the tired cat sleeping next to the petrol pump and thought it was skiving from work.

Fortunately, Setel paid no attention to the negativity and made the cat its app ambassador instead after reaching 7.5k followers on Twitter. After all, the cat has fully earned its dues.

The cat is now immortalised in an illustration that is now Setel’s Twitter profile picture.

The cat is now immortalised in an illustration as Setel’s ambassador. Image: @setel/Twitter

Netizens were excited about the cat’s turn of fortune and were jealous that the cat got to wear the Petronas lanyard sooner than them.

Some joked that the cat advanced his career through nepotism and by using “cable.”

Setel rubbished this claim and said the cat has been serving the company for a long time.

Netizens also thanked Setel for giving the cat a chance at “making a living” in this economy.

Setel is now asking followers to vote for the name that best suits its new ambassador.

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd