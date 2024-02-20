Hardworking Cat Becomes Setel’s App Ambassador, Public Invited To Vote For Its Name

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Setel, a payment system that can be used at PETRONAS stations, recently “hired” a new and adorable ambassador.

The ambassador is a hardworking feline who was caught sleeping on the job because they worked long hours to make sure every vehicle that stopped by was fuelled up.

Reach 7.5K followers, Setel akan ambik pekerja ni sebagai duta app 💙 https://t.co/EVblng0uMq — Setel (@setel) February 16, 2024

A customer saw the tired cat sleeping next to the petrol pump and thought it was skiving from work.

Fortunately, Setel paid no attention to the negativity and made the cat its app ambassador instead after reaching 7.5k followers on Twitter. After all, the cat has fully earned its dues.

The cat is now immortalised in an illustration that is now Setel’s Twitter profile picture.

Netizens were excited about the cat’s turn of fortune and were jealous that the cat got to wear the Petronas lanyard sooner than them.

Some joked that the cat advanced his career through nepotism and by using “cable.”

Setel rubbished this claim and said the cat has been serving the company for a long time.

Netizens also thanked Setel for giving the cat a chance at “making a living” in this economy.

Setel is now asking followers to vote for the name that best suits its new ambassador.

Jom kasi Setel nama Duta. Vote vote 😽 — Setel (@setel) February 19, 2024

Lepasni pakai lanyard petronas dah aku ni bila lagi nak merasa — alifmegat (@alifmegat) February 16, 2024

Kucing ni tunggu masa nk beranak ke? Mak jadi duta, anak2 terus dapat kerja. Cis guna cabel🤭 — Ms iLa (@saya_sabila) February 17, 2024

Bukan nepotism ya. Dia dah lama berbakti tu yang terpaling penat haa — Setel (@setel) February 16, 2024

Best news of the week. Thank you for giving this employee a chance. Please put a hat and a collar on the best ambassador ever. This type works for sleeps and has many admirers.😽👏 — Rachel Helu Chang (@Lesieliplv) February 16, 2024

