Here’s A Compilation Of What You’re Going To Miss If You Don’t Go To The Merdeka Parade This Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Don’t know if this year’s Merdeka Parade is worth travelling all the way to Putrajaya?

Will it top off last year’s parade which saw over 100,000 visitors? Some even book their spots there as early as 4 am. Some even spend the night there to wait for tomorrow’s parade at 7 am.

So how will it be this year?

If you want to have a glimpse of what this year’s parade will offer, check out these videos of the 3-day rehearsal.

Parachute Jump – VAT 69 Commando

You get to watch how the VAT69 Royal Malaysia Police commandos do a skydiving jump and land precisely in front of the Palace of Justice Complex in Putrajaya within six minutes.

It’s like one of those spy movies, but make it Malaysian style.

Horses giving side eyes

Under their live animal assets, well-behaved horses (although we spotted some giving side eyes to the spectators) are set to do their part for the parade. The horses even have the same haircuts as their riders! The similarity is uncanny.

Spot your knight in shining armour yet?

Cutie soldiers

If last year we saw an innocent bomba boy mistakenly holding up a middle finger for a mini love, this year, we’ll see a little Civil Defense girl saluting the public.

There’ll probably be more tiny soldiers in full uniform during the parade tomorrow.

READ MORE: [Watch] Young Boy Held Up A Middle Finger Instead Of ‘Mini Love’ During Merdeka Parade

READ MORE: “Please Forgive Him” Father Issued Public Apology For Son’s Honest Mistake During Merdeka Parade

Air Force show

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF)’s assets will be soaring through the sky, displaying their mesmerizing sky aerobatics. From fighter jets to helicopters, the crowd is in for a treat!

Don’t these clips kind of remind you of Top Gun?

Doggos undeniably cuter than you

Remember the dogs in the boots? You’ll catch them this year too in the parade. Walking heroically in cute boots.

READ MORE:[Watch] “So Cute!” Malaysians Loved Seeing Police Dogs Walking In Shoes During Merdeka Parade

What about the rescue dogs Frankie and Pop from this year’s landslide tragedy? The firefighters have their own dogs too for the parade.

READ MORE: 6 Dogs Of Batang Kali SAR Team Awarded With “Hero Malaysia” Medals

READ MORE: Batang Kali Tracker Dogs Honoured For Their Heroism

Abang Bomba & Hakak Bomba

Not to forget, we also had the viral “Abang Bomba” trend last year, just because some spectators saw these muscular guys strapped on the fire engine.

But hey, we also have our “Hakak bomba” too, fearlessly holding a massively long phyton.

Singing Soldiers

We’re not sure if these soldiers will sing during the parade too or not tomorrow but we can’t wait to see these guys march with the big Jalur Gemilang in front of us. You guys ready to salute?

Another Oyen!

Although he’s not part of the parade, but we hope this Oyen will come again for the parade tomorrow to celebrate National Day with us.

During the rehearsal, this cat influencer, named King Oyen (26k followers on TikTok) was spotted chilling in a basket on his owner’s bike.

He wore a little tanjak (headgear) with a Jalur Gemilang outfit to show his patriotism.

READ MORE: Unlocking The Four-Letter Secret To Marketing And It’s Not What You Think

So, feel excited yet? If you wanna go and see this year’s parade in Putrayajaya read our articles below to know the details and how to get there.

READ MORE: 2023 Merdeka Parade – Here’s Everything You Need To Know

READ MORE: Nak Pergi Perarakan Merdeka 2023 Naik Pengangkutan Awam? Ini Tips Untuk Anda!

You can also enjoy these F&B deals with your family and friends after the parade.

READ MORE: Here Are 40 F&B Deals & Seasonal Promos For This 66th Merdeka Day

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.