Malaysia Still Unsure On Selling Woodlands ‘Lands’ To Singapore

Malaysia has yet to make a decision on whether to swap or sell its land in Woodlands to Singapore. Malaysia high commissioner to Singapore Azfar Mustafar confirmed this in a statement yesterday.

“Singapore has written to Malaysia (for the purchase of the land). The relevant authority in Malaysia is deliberating and looking into it.

Indiplomacy

“So far, we have not received any feedback from the relevant authority,” he said when speaking to Malaysian journalists yesterday.

Azfar believed it is only logical for Singapore to buy the two plots of land since it has an instrumental role in the redevelopment of the Woodlands immigration checkpoint.

As the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) previously revealed, it has plans to redevelop the Woodlands checkpoint for a more sustainable and long-term solution.

This is to combat the chronic congestion at the land crossing which connects the country with Malaysia. The operation is said to start sometime in 2028.

And this would only be possible with the reclamation and acquisition of the two plots of land.

Facebook

The ICA proved it by conducting extensive practicality and technical studies, proving the optimal amount of land needed to meet future demands.

Hence, since last year, Singapore has been expressing its interest of wanting to acquire the freehold land which is around 0.93ha (2.3 acres).

Not the first deal

This is not the first time Singapore and Malaysia have done a deal with each other. In September 2010, both nations sealed a land swap agreement to resolve the acquisition of the Malayan Railway land in Singapore.

The land consisted of three plots in Tanjong Pagar, Kranji, and Woodlands, as well as three in Bukit Timah.

In return, Singapore offered four parcels of land in Marina South and two parcels in Ophir-Rochor.

But why does Malaysia have lands in Singapore?

This is due to historical circumstances that pre-date Singapore’s independence.

Masjid Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim

(Credit: allabout.city)



The Masjid Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim in the Southern part of Singapore, for instance, was awarded to the Temenggong in 1823 by the British.

They were awarded the land as they were moved from Kampong Glam. The Temenggong then unfortunately passed away in the palace in 1825.

The land was then passed down to Temenggong Abu Bakar. Now, it is currently owned by the Sultan of Johor.

Istana Tyersall

As for the Istana Tyersall and Istana Woodneuk, the 24.4 ha piece of land belonged to the first Johor Sultan, Sultan Abu Bakar.

It was acquired by Sultan Abu Bakar from prominent newspaper editor and lawyer William Napier.

Istana Tyersall, however, has since been demolished and Istana Woodneuk stands in a dilapidated condition due to lack of maintenance.

Istana Woodneuk: now

