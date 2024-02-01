[Watch] Police Officer Records Bribery Attempt By Volkswagen Driver

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Amidst ongoing concerns about the integrity of security personnel in Malaysia, a recent video has captured the public’s attention for its depiction of an upright police officer’s refusal to accept a bribe.

The incident involved a driver who was stopped for a traffic violation this week and offered a ‘discount’ to the officer to avoid a summons and a trip to the police station.

However, in an unexpected turn, the officer did not succumb to the bribe and instead recorded the incident, leaving the driver and passengers visibly shocked.

The exact location and subsequent actions the officer took remain unconfirmed.

The video has garnered widespread attention, with many expressing satisfaction with the officer’s conduct while others condemn the driver’s attempt at bribery.

Corruption Concerns: The Ongoing Battle for Transparency and Trust in Law Enforcement

This incident underscores the ongoing problem of bribery in Malaysia, where there have been numerous reports and concerns over the years about corruption within the police force.

A recent incident involving a British tourist being issued a traffic summons by a Malaysian police officer has gained attention on social media after a video of the incident went viral.

Despite efforts to address these issues, such instances highlight the need for continued vigilance and reform.

A recent study by Transparency International Malaysia highlighted that corruption within the police force remains a significant concern, with calls for greater transparency and accountability measures to be implemented to restore public trust in law enforcement.

SPRM bongkar aktiviti rasuah yang melibatkan sindiket bagi kurangkan saman trafik dari beberapa negeri mulai 2016 hingga kini melibatkan transaksi wang lebih RM5 juta. 11 individu yang melibatkan 4 anggota polis, 6 penjawat awam dan seorang awam ditahan.@BuletinTV3 pic.twitter.com/1j14Kowc1v — Ing Boon Seng (@boonNewsMPB) October 6, 2022

The image of the police force has also taken a battering due to a string of alleged crimes reportedly committed by officers, including beatings, robbery, rape and other offences that have further eroded public confidence.

In response, the police will introduce the use of body cams for officers while on duty as a preventive measure to increase accountability

However, more systemic changes are still necessary to address these deep-rooted issues plaguing the force.

