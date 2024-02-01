Our Cops Will Start Wearing Body Cams Later This Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) is expected to start receiving 7,648 body cameras in stages from September this year until February 2025 based on the Letter of Acceptance (SST) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) yesterday.

Director of the Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK), Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad, was quoted by Berita Harian saying the body cameras will be given to the Patrol Car Unit (MPV) and Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) under JPJKK and will be expanded to the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT).

These cameras will be placed in 157 District Police Headquarters (IPD) and 640 police stations throughout the contingent and their use will be in phases from October 2024. Currently, we expect the body cameras to be fully used by MPV and URB officers in March 2025. Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad

All MPV and URB personnel will undergo training from March 2025 to December 2025 to ensure that they can operate the equipment efficiently, he was quoted as saying.

Wan Hassan said PDRM strives as the country’s sole public security agency that uses the latest technology, in line with modern policing.

The use of these body cameras will also further enhance the image of PDRM in the community, he added, because the footage can be used as evidence in court and any criminal case, including cases involving officers being defamed while enforcing the law.

Parallel with the development of technology and increasingly challenging policing assignments, we hope that the use of body cams will be able to improve good governance in the assignment of crime prevention patrols among MPV and URB officers. With body cams embedded in police uniforms, it will further improve the relationship and cooperation between the public and the police because every conversation they have is recorded. Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad

It was reported recently that an officer was investigated for asking a couple of UK vloggers to hand over RM100 instead of paying RM300 at the police station.

PDRM came out with a statement saying that they do not tolerate any wrongdoings or misconduct by any of their personnel or officers on duty.

