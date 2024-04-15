Armed And Dangerous: KLIA Shooting Suspect Nabbed In Kelantan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Wanted for allegedly opening fire at the arrival hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Hafizul Harawi has been apprehended in Kota Bharu, Kelantan at about 3pm today.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that the manhunt for the 38-year-old is officially over.

Yes, I confirm it (the arrest). The suspect was arrested at 3pm in Kota Bharu. A press conference will be held by the director of the Criminal Investigation Department of Bukit Aman, or the state police chief soon. IGP Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, Berita Harian

Police had been actively gathering information on the suspect’s whereabouts from family and friends.

With a claim having emerged earlier that the suspect had been in Mekah at the time of the shooting, Razarudin denied this.

He confirmed that the main witness of the incident identified the suspect.

Cops had also confirmed they were beefing up border security to prevent the suspect from leaving the country.

The suspect had opened fire in KLIA after midnight on 14 April. Police later said he was aiming for his wife who was there to welcome back umrah returnees. He missed however but one bullet hit his wife’s bodyguard. The bodyguard is now at the Cyberjaya Hospital in critical condition.

According to Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, a police check revealed that the suspect’s wife had filed two reports against her husband in 2016 and December last year.

“For now, the motive we can confirm is more towards a personal matter between the suspect and his wife,” Shuhaily had said yesterday.

