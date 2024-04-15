Attempted Murder In KLIA: Hafizul Hawari Still On The Run

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Chaos unfolded at Malaysia’s major airport over the weekend, leaving one man fighting for his life at the Cyberjaya Hospital.

Here’s What We Know So Far

At about 1.15am on 14 April, gunshots rang out at the Arrival Hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Terminal 1.

A video had also emerged of the situation of people cowering and hiding during the incident.

THE SUSPECT – HAFIZUL HARAWI

It has since been revealed that the suspect who fired the shots was a man known as Hafizul Harawi, 38.

Initially, he fired off some firecrackers and let off two shots from what cops believe is a 9mm semi automatic pistol.

It was not random as police suspect Hafizul had attempted to shoot his wife who was at the Arrival Hall waiting for a group to return from performing Umrah in Mekah.

The suspect however missed with one shot straying and the other hitting his wife’s bodyguard.

THE VICTIM – ‘ALONG’

The bodyguard who was on duty took a bullet and was rushed to the Cyberjaya Hospital for treatment.

Identified only as “Along” at the moment, his wife told Bernama that he is in critical condition and was put in an induced coma.

She said she was told that he was bleeding heavily, however the bullet did not hit any vital organs.

“Along” had been working as a part-time bodyguard since before last Ramadan.

Over on Facebook, a post emerged made by a woman named Farah Cie informing that it was her bodyguard who had taken a bullet in the incident at KLIA.

ON THE RUN

After firing off two shots, the suspect managed to get out of the airport and police believe he fled somewhere up north.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain is confident he would be apprehended soon.

He said photos of the suspect had been distributed at all entry points to the country up north and Thailand.

Razarudin said they believe Hafizul is still in the country and efforts are underway to hunt him down.

They consider Hafizul as “armed and dangerous”, advising anyone who may have seen him to not approach him themselves but to relay information to the police.

