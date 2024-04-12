[Watch] Tragedy On Raya Night: Teen Biker Dies After Slamming Into Police Vehicle

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the quiet of an evening meant for Raya celebrations, a shocking video capturing a Mat Rempit crashing headlong into a police vehicle has gone viral, igniting a fierce debate among netizens.

The 18-year-old victim tragically passed away in the hospital while undergoing treatment following the incident in Durian Tunggal, Melaka.

Netizens quickly took to social media to express their views, ranging from disappointment over reckless actions that could take lives to calls for greater wisdom and humanity in handling offenders.

This wide range of reactions highlights the complexity of the Mat Rempit issue and the strong emotions it has stirred among the public.

Authorities have launched an investigation under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act, focusing on the serious charge of causing unintentional death.

This section stipulates a penalty of imprisonment ranging from a minimum of five years to a maximum of ten years.

Additionally, it carries a fine between RM20,000 and RM50,000.

Police are urging anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward and contact the Alor Gajah police at 06-5563222.

A Test of Policing and Empathy in Malaysia

Amid these reflections, a significant portion of the public discourse has shifted towards blaming the police for the incident.

This blame is rooted in concerns over the perceived misuse of authority and a lack of clear communication in high-stakes situations.

A comment from a Facebook user, “Suami saya panas baran #donepolisbaran (My husband has a hot temper),” stands out as it references a previous case of a police officer who allegedly rammed into Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, 17, in Ipoh last year.

The teenager died, and the police officer’s wife, in apologising for what had happened, allegedly said her husband had a temper.

This reflects personal frustration towards what is perceived as excessive police action.

Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, 45, dituduh melakukan bunuh dengan menyebabkan kematian Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, 17.



Harap orang ramai tidak lupa kes pembunuhan kejam ini!https://t.co/IJV0p4vaMB pic.twitter.com/mWNbnYb1J3 — Uthaya Sankar SB (@uthayasb) March 21, 2024

Mohamad Uzair, in his response, emphasized the importance of professionalism in maintaining the department’s image, “Bertugas tu kena smart, baru jabatan respect, klu mcm ni, imej jabatan tercemar, video menceritakan segalanya (Being smart in duty gains department respect, otherwise the department’s image is tarnished, the video says it all)”.

Ayyan Mohd Rozailan issued a poignant reminder that while the police are tasked with combating illegal racing, this duty does not extend them the license to endanger lives.

Samsul Zahari and Mohammad Yusof Abdul Rahim underscored the need for empathy and caution in exercising power, advocating for a law enforcement approach that harmoniously balances authority with compassion.

Samsul expressed his frustration with the authorities’ arbitrary exercise of power, remarking, “Tak fikir org langsung…metang2 dia ado kuasa…suka2 dia je masuk (They don’t think about people at all… just because they have power… they do as they please)”.

Beyond Blame in the Mat Rempit Dilemma

Meanwhile, Mohammad Yusof added a layer of complexity to the discussion by highlighting the nuances of the incident, particularly noting the presence of police signal lights.

His comment, “Aku nampak je lampu signal polis tu berkelip. Tapi tak pasti signal ke kanan atau double signal. Yang pasti lampu signal dia ada berkelip” (“I saw the police signal lights blinking. But I’m unsure if it was a right turn signal or hazard lights. What’s certain is that the lights were blinking)”, points to the importance of public alertness and raises questions about the clarity of the signals given by law enforcement in critical moments.

The debate continues to unfold, with many calling for a reassessment of law enforcement practices to prioritize human life and dignity above all.

Nevertheless, it’s important to acknowledge that the Mat Rempit problem is widespread in Malaysia, posing a complex challenge that requires nuanced solutions beyond stringent enforcement.

