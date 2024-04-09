[Watch] Proton Waja Overturns In Dramatic Karak Highway Crash, Dashcam Footage Sparks Online Debate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In yet another incident on the accident-prone Karak Highway, a driver and passenger suffered minor injuries when their car crashed and overturned after being side-swiped by another vehicle.

The incident, involving a red Honda City and a black Proton Waja, occurred at around 10 am on Sunday near Kilometer 49.4 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway in Bentong, Pahang.

Dashcam footage of the incident was shared on social media and quickly went viral.

The video shows both vehicles driving recklessly, leading to the eventual crash.

Netizens have been divided on who was at fault, with some pointing to the Proton Waja and others blaming the Honda driver.

One netizen commented, “The Waja driver was showing off his skills by tailgating, and ultimately, he lost control. Why did he brake in the middle of the road when he was going fast? After braking, he should have pressed the accelerator to regain tyre grip on the road. Anyway, condolences. No one won a trophy.”

Reckless Driving and Road Rage: A Recipe for Disaster

According to Bentong District Police Chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar, investigations confirmed that the accident was likely caused by reckless driving and road rage.

A 56-year-old local man, driving the Proton Waja with his 25-year-old son, collided with the side of the Honda driven by a 34-year-old local man.

The impact caused the Proton Waja to lose control, veer off the left side of the road, and overturn in a ditch.

“Prior to the accident, both cars were reportedly driving recklessly, tailgating, and provoking each other due to dissatisfaction with each other’s driving,” stated Zaiham Mohd.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Authorities are urging any witnesses to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Upgrading and Safety Measures

The country’s overall road fatality rate is close to 24 deaths per 100,000 people, indicating a significant road safety challenge.

This incident is the latest in a series of accidents on the Karak Highway, which has gained notoriety for its high number of crashes and fatalities, including a single bus crash in 2010 that resulted in 7 fatalities and 16 injuries.

In recent years, there have been growing calls for increased safety measures and enforcement along this stretch of highway to prevent further loss of life and property.

An allocation of RM1.7 billion has been made to upgrade the Karak Highway, with a focus on strengthening it with safety measures.

These measures include identifying blind spots where accidents occur, adding street lamps and reflectors along the dividers and roads, and implementing devices and deceleration facilities to lower the probability of accidents.

The federal government has also agreed to implement the project to widen the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway, scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

