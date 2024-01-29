Cop To Be Investigated Over “RM100 Bayar Sini” Caught On Camera By UK Vloggers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you are an avid follower of travelling influencers, you will probably know that Chris and Marianne Fisher from the YouTube channel, Tread The Globe are currently in Malaysia.

The couple who are from the United Kingdom (UK) have been here since last month as they are here on a world tour mission, exploring the country with their Flat Ducato transit van.

But who would have thought that the couple would get in trouble with Malaysia’s law enforcement? As seen in their vlog, the couple were recently detained while they were on their way to Ipoh.

It is understood that they were stopped because Marianne had driven over the speed limit.

According to the officer whose face was obscured, Marianne had been driving at 80 kilometers per hour, exceeding the speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour.

Hence, the officer told them that he needed to issue a summons against them.

Options to pay their summons

But surprisingly, the couple was offered an “option” on the amount they had to pay.

“I’ll issue a summons and you pay at the police station. If you pay at the police station (it’s) RM300. Pay here it’s RM100. Can ah?” the officer could be heard saying.

Chris then chose to pay him RM100 in cash and no summons were issued.

Since the video was shared across social media, netizens have been furious over the matter. Many expressed their disappointment with the officer’s conduct.

Other users requested the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) to immediately investigate the matter since it was successfully recorded on tape.

Official investigation

The outcry seemed to have worked as the authorities are officially investigating the issue.

The Director of the Criminal Investigation and Traffic Enforcement Department (JSPT) of the Police Commissioner, Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, is determined to bring justice to the matter.

“We do not tolerate any wrongdoings or misconduct by any of our personnel or officers on duty. The public can rest assured that we will investigate the accusation against the policeman in the video and he will face the law,” he said in a statement.

However, he has advised the public not to make any inaccurate speculations.

That said, anyone with information regarding the case is advised to contact the JSPT operations at 03-22663356 or email protrafik_ba@rmp.gov.my.

