A Molotov Here, An Israeli There: High Profile Cases Keep PDRM Busy This Weekend

Several cases made headlines since yesterday, keeping our men in blue on high alert and busy despite it being the third week of Ramadan.

Muslims are now beginning to prepare for Hari Raya and it’s also the weekend, but if you haven’t been following what’s happening, we’ve rounded up what’s important for you.

Mossad? Just an angry man?

It’s been awhile since Malaysia has had Mossad in the local news and the word is being thrown around on social media once again following a rather interesting arrest made by the PDRM on 27 March.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain held a press conference yesterday to announce the arrest of an Israeli national at a hotel on Jalan Ampang.

Seized during the arrest were six guns including a Sig Sauer, two Glocks and a Smith & Wesson as well as 200 bullets.

What we know so far of the suspect: Male, Israeli, 36 years old, holder of France and Israeli passports.

He entered Malaysia earlier this month using the French passport.

Cops have not said anything about the suspect being an intelligence officer of the Israeli Mossad as of press time.

What he claimed was that he was here to iron out a family dispute by way of “hunting down and killing a fellow Israeli“.

Obviously the police are looking into all angles and are not taking the man at his word.

However, as reported by The Star, given the current climate of Malaysia supporting Palestine in the Israeli-Gaza conflict, the IGP said PDRM is on high alert with them being cautious in terms of security including for the King, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries.

Tongues are wagging on social media with some people already labelling the suspect as a Mossad agent, despite there being no proof to support this claim at this point in time.

A counter-terrorism expert on Twitter questioned a post that said the man arrested was a suspected Israeli intelligence agent.

No, we absolutely do not know at this juncture whether he is a spy. Please be responsible with your reporting. I have checked and nowhere did @PDRMsia specifically describe the individual as an "intelligence agent" or a "spy".https://t.co/PYT6CYvSrG — M (@MuniraMustaffa) March 29, 2024

Munira Mustaffa also highlighted another news report that used the term “intelligence spy”, saying PDRM did not specifically describe the individual as an “intelligence agent” or “spy”.

In any case, at this point in time, there is no confirmation that the arrested individual is a spy. (If he is indeed a spy, he must not be a very good one considering he got caught.)

There have been more arrests in connection with the case where cops nabbed a husband and wife aged 42 and 40, for allegedly supplying the Israeli with the guns.

Both were nabbed at a Ramadan Bazaar in Kuala Selangor at 7.15pm yesterday, according to Berita Harian.

Cops then brought the couple to their house which is also in Kuala Selangor. Police found a gun in a backpack in the couple’s Honda Jazz.

Sources told Berita Harian that the husband is suspected of supplying the 6 weapons to the Israeli.

Also nabbed but in Cameron Highlands was a local man believed to have acted as the Israeli’s driver since he arrived in the country.

In a Jerusalem Post report, the suspect is believed to be from Bnei Brak in Israel.

It added that the Israeli Foreign Ministry has been notified of the arrest but they have yet to provide further details.

The suspect was said to have stayed at four hotels, including the one he was arrested in, since arriving in Malaysia on 12 March via the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He had apparently paid for the guns using cryptocurrency.

Images of the suspect’s passports, both France and Israel, have somehow found its way to social media. There is no confirmation however if the images are legit.

Five gunned down

In another high profile case, five suspected armed robbers were gunned down in a shootout with the police in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya late last night.

The Star, citing sources, said the five were connected to at least 50 robbery cases around Klang Valley.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said what transpired was that a team of police found the vehicle suspicious and ordered for the driver to stop.

Instead, the driver accelerated and fired shots at the police.

He then crashed into a patrol vehicle and a shootout took place.

Molotov in Kuantan

Clearly the issue surrounding KK Mart has yet to fizzle as another petrol bomb, or “molotov cocktail” was thrown at an outlet, this time in Sungai Isap, Kuantan.

While the first attempt in Bidor did not ignite, this one did. There has been no confirmation if the two incidents are related as there have been no arrests made so far.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu confirmed the incident which took place at about 5.40am today.

The petrol bomb set the carpet at the front entrance on fire and sparks then flew to some of the items on displpay.

The Fire and Rescue Department said when they arrived, the public had already brought the fire under control using a fire extinguisher.

The rescue team did a sweep to ensure the fire was completely put out.

There was no structural damage and no injuries or fatalities.

