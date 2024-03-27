Cops Looking For Suspect In KK Mart Petrol Bomb Case

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a KK Mart outlet in Bidor, Perak yesterday (26 March) around 5.35am. Fortunately, it did not explode but broke on the ground upon impact.

Perak police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Yusof Hassan Basri said CCTV footage showed a dark-coloured car with a red “Lalamove” sticker on its door parked by the roadside.

A man alighted from the car before hurling a bottle at the shop and fleeing. A staff working inside the store heard sounds of glass breaking in front of the shop and went to check.

She found pieces of broken glass and fireworks on the ground. She claimed to have picked up the scent of kerosene from the glass pieces.

During the investigation, police found some items resembling fireworks and liquid believed to be petrol.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief. Anyone with information is advised to contact the investigating officer Inspector Norseha Baharudin at 05-4011861.

KK Mart recently got caught in a controversy after its Bandar Sunway, Selangor outlet was found selling socks bearing the word “Allah.”

The company has issued apologies and took action to rectify the matter. Yesterday (26 March), KK Mart founder Datuk Seri Dr Chai Kee Kan and his wife Datin Seri Loh Siew Mui, who is the director, pleaded not guilty to intentionally wounding the religious feelings of Muslims. They were charged under Section 298 of the Penal Code.

KK Mart has also filed a lawsuit against Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd for allegedly sabotaging its business by supplying the socks bearing the word “Allah” and causing losses in profits.

KK Mart claimed the actions destroyed the company’s good name and reputation and prevented the company’s proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) listing on the stock exchange.

