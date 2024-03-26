Petrol Bomb Thrown At KK Mart Bidor Did Not Explode

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A petrol bomb was reportedly thrown at a KK Mart convenience store in Bidor, Perak, this morning (26 March).

China Press reported that the bomb landed in front of the store and did not detonate.

It was reported that an unknown individual threw the petrol bomb at the KK Mart outlet at around 5am. At the time, the staff members were working inside the store.

The staff quickly lodged a police report after the incident.

KK Mart has been deluged in controversy after socks bearing the word “Allah” were found in its Bandar Sunway outlet.

Despite apologies and immediate action by KK Mart to rectify the issue, the controversy sparked a boycott by UMNO Youth.

Mydin boss Ameer Ali Mydin claimed UMNO Youth exploited the outrage for political mileage.

Today, KK Mart founder Datuk Seri Dr Chai Kee Kan and his wife Datin Seri Loh Siew Mui, who is the director, pleaded not guilty to intentionally wounding the religious feelings of Muslims.

They were charged under Section 298 of the Penal Code.

