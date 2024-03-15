KK Mart Slammed For Selling Socks With “Allah” Print, Issues Immediate Apology

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent social media post by public figure Firdaus Wong has ignited a controversy surrounding local convenience store chain KK Super Mart.

Wong’s post highlighted the sale of socks with the word “Allah” printed on them at a Sunway City outlet.

The post raised concerns among Muslims, who view such prints on garments, especially those worn on the feet, as extremely disrespectful towards their religious views.

In response to the backlash, KK Super Mart issued an immediate apology statement on Facebook, explaining that the socks were on “consignment” from a vendor and had been removed from shelves.

The vendor, Xin Jiang Chang Sdn Bhd, also apologized, stating that these products were imported from China and that they were unaware of the print on the socks.

However, netizens expressed dissatisfaction with KK Super Mart’s handling of the situation. They questioned how the product could have been sold without proper oversight and called for stricter measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

This issue has stirred up many angry netizens who simply felt disrespected by KK Mart’s solution by only issuing an apology.

Religion is a sensitive matter, some Facebook users even called for a boycott of the store for KK Mart’s negligence.

This incident serves as a reminder of the sensitivity surrounding religious matters and the importance of diligence in product screening and oversight.

KK Super Mart has pledged to review its procedures vigilantly to prevent any sensitive controversy in the near future.

