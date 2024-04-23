Things Take A Funny Turn As Domino’s Customer Complains Pizza Has Not Been Delivered After A Week

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It has become a norm for people to rant on social media about things and matters that they are unsatisfied with.

However, it is wise to make sure what you are ranting about did not stem from your own carelessness.

A Facebook user ended up getting criticised instead as she took to Facebook to complain that a Domino’s Pizza outlet in Johor has not delivered her order.

In the post she shared, she said that she had already paid for the order but it was not delivered.

She added that it had been a week since it happened and there has been no refund and no reply from Domino’s Pizza.

She also shared a screenshot of her order and this is where netizens spotted something odd.

In the order that she made, it was clearly stated that the order was for pickup which meant the customer had to pick up the order from the store themselves.

Image of the order shared by the Facebook user.

As stated above, many people laughed at her mistake.

Another user said that she should change her name to Karen while another user asked if this was a joke.

One of the users sarcastically commented on the importance of education and another user felt sorry for Domino’s Pizza as they had to deal with such customers.

One user jokingly said that Domino’s Pizza might be confused about the timing of the delivery.

Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza has a good reputation when it comes to their delivery system and customer satisfaction.

As a testament to the above, a look at their Facebook page shows that whenever there are complains about their services, Domino’s Pizza replied to the comments to help them out with their problems.

