KK Mart Founder & Director Face Charges For Wounding Religious Feelings Of Muslims

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The founder and executive chairman of convenience store chain KK Mart Datuk Seri Dr Chai Kee Kan and his wife Datin Seri Loh Siew Mui, who is the director, were separately charged with intentionally wounding the religious feelings of Muslims by selling socks bearing the word “Allah.”

Both pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Judge Anas Mahadzir at the sessions court today.

They were charged under Section 298 of the Penal Code. Upon conviction, it carries an imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both.

The day before, the Malay Mail reported that KK Mart & Superstore Sdn Bhd had filed a lawsuit at the Shah Alam High Court against Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd for allegedly sabotaging its business by supplying the socks bearing the word “Allah.”

KK Mart, as the sole plaintiff, claimed the defendant negligently or recklessly allowed the socks to be placed in the Bandar Sunway outlet and caused losses.

The defendants’ predominant purpose for unlawfully interfering with the plaintiff’s business was to destroy the plaintiff’s good name and reputation in the business world and to ensure that the plaintiff’s plan for a proposed listing of KK Mart by way of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) would not take place. KK Mart claimed as the sole plaintiff

KK Mart wanted the court to assess the actual loss of profits due to the boycotts. The business earns on average RM1.5 million a week.

KK Mart is also claiming RM10.5 million for the damage caused to its brand name and goodwill in the market and RM20.3 million caused by the aborted proposed listing (IPO) on the stock exchange.

READ MORE: KK Mart Slammed For Selling Socks With “Allah” Print, Issues Immediate Apology

READ MORE: More Than Just An Apology: Founder KK Chai Details Steps Taken In Socks Controversy

READ MORE: Mydin Boss Urges UMNO Youth Chief To Stop Exploiting “Allah” Socks Issue For Political Mileage

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.