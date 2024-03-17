More Than Just An Apology: Founder KK Chai Details Steps Taken In Socks Controversy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

KK Mart has been around for 23 years. As such, its owner said that even he could not accept the sales of socks which had the lettering Allah printed on it.

The whole thing came to light on 13 March when an activist posted on his Instagram account a photo of a socks being sold at a KK Mart in Sunway City which had the word Allah on it.

Reacting the very day itself, KK Mart issued an apology, explaining that the socks were on “consignment” from a vendor and had been removed from shelves.

The vendor, Xin Jiang Chang Sdn Bhd, also apologised, stating that these products were imported from China and that they were unaware of the print on the socks.

Yesterday (16 March), KK Mart Group founder and executive chairman Datuk Seri KK Chai held a press conference where he again apologised for what happened.

Even I can’t accept the sales of socks bearing the word Allah, what more to print such products. As the founder and the group executive chairman, I am deeply sorry and apologise for the incident that occurred a few days ago. KK Chai, NST

Not stopping there, Chai said they took full responsibility over what happened and have lodged a police report and will cooperate with the police.

The convenience store chain also submitted a letter to the Home Ministry, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (religious affairs) and religious authorities to explain.

The supplier had also been issued three letters to seek for explanation.

Chai said that while nothing like this had ever occurred in the past, he admitted there was a loophole in their system which allows their suppliers freedom.

They will now take steps to improve the chain’s standard operating procedure.

“Don’t boycott us”

Seen shedding tears during the press conference, Chai admitted that the events of the past few days gave him sleepless nights.

He said he was very angry with the supplier over what happened.

Chai expressed hope that the public will not boycott KK Mart, saying they assume responsibility and apologise to everyone as well as the Muslim community especially.

Chai expressed the same regret when he was interviewed by TikToker Zuhan Hamzah.

Who is KK Chai?

Chai Kee Kan started KK Mart in 2001 with one outlet in Jalan Kuchai Lama, Kuala Lumpur.

It has grown since then and now has over 700 outlets across the country.

Chai is also the president of the Kuala Lumpur Chinese Assembly Hall (KLCAH).

