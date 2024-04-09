You Won’t Believe What Unfolded After This Lady Left Her Wallet At A KK Mart In Bangsar

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Honesty is our policy, says KK Mart in a heartwarming tale shared by FMT: where a customer who had left a wallet behind at one of their stores got it back safe and sound.

Nirmala Ramoo was so delighted that when she accidentally left her wallet behind at the KK Mart in Lucky Garden at Bangsar last Sunday, a super attentive cashier made sure that it was kept safe till she eventually came back to pick it up.

I was reorganising my purchases from the market while waiting at the payment counter… When the cashier gave me my change, I left without realising that I had left my wallet behind. Nirmala Ramoo via FMT.

Nirmala later rushed back to the store but noticed a different cashier was working the counter.

But, with a quick description of what had happened and a prompt ID check, Nirmala luckily had her wallet back in a flash!

But before she handed it over to me, she asked me to describe my wallet and its contents, and also checked on my MyKad details to ensure the cards inside were mine. Nirmala Ramoo via FMT

The team at KK Mart is, of course, over the moon about their staff’s dedication to making customers happy and praised the crew for their stellar work.

Their actions reflect the rigorous training and emphasis we place on integrity and customer service. KK Mart Customer Service Manager Nur Shaqira Mozni, via FMT

And Nirmala? Well, she’s beyond thrilled to have her property back and is sending a world’s worth of thanks the cashiers’ way.

