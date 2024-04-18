TRP
Take A Peek Inside This Abandoned Mansion In KL Everyone’s Talking About
Take A Peek Inside This Abandoned Mansion In KL Everyone’s Talking About

Some netizens were surprised and delighted to find Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah on the same social media app and watching the same video as them.

April 18, 2024

An abandoned house in Bukit Tunku was recently given the spotlight on @urbex_kl’s TikTok account – a local urban explorer who posts videos of interesting, old and abandoned buildings in the city.

The house in question is a mansion featuring 80s retro vibes of red brick walls, large windows overlooking a sprawling garden, and even a pool!

Screenshot from @urbex_kl
Screenshot from @urbex_kl

The video also got the attention of former Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Tunku Azizah commented on the video to ask if the building was for sale.

Her comment surprised and delighted some netizens who couldn’t believe that a member of the Pahang royal family was using the same social media platform as them.

Of course, some people were not convinced that it was really Tunku Azizah’s account.

The video of the abandoned mansion also highlighted some issues. Netizens pointed out the wasted spaces and lands when the owners abandoned these buildings and did not sell them.

They added that greedy developers who overbuild without giving affordable housing to the public should be shut down.

