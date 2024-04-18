Take A Peek Inside This Abandoned Mansion In KL Everyone’s Talking About

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An abandoned house in Bukit Tunku was recently given the spotlight on @urbex_kl’s TikTok account – a local urban explorer who posts videos of interesting, old and abandoned buildings in the city.

The house in question is a mansion featuring 80s retro vibes of red brick walls, large windows overlooking a sprawling garden, and even a pool!

The video also got the attention of former Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Tunku Azizah commented on the video to ask if the building was for sale.

Her comment surprised and delighted some netizens who couldn’t believe that a member of the Pahang royal family was using the same social media platform as them.

Of course, some people were not convinced that it was really Tunku Azizah’s account.

The video of the abandoned mansion also highlighted some issues. Netizens pointed out the wasted spaces and lands when the owners abandoned these buildings and did not sell them.

They added that greedy developers who overbuild without giving affordable housing to the public should be shut down.

It’s crazy to discover just how many abandoned mansions we have locally , but it’s even crazier to see the king ask if it’s on sale on TikTok of all places pic.twitter.com/ygf2RYk4j9 — ♡ Natalie (´｡• ᵕ •｡`)♡ (@NatalieAng_99) April 16, 2024

Such an unserious country why the king and I on the same app rn? 😭 — ♡ Natalie (´｡• ᵕ •｡`)♡ (@NatalieAng_99) April 16, 2024

This country is so unserious wdym the king is asking if a spooky mansion is on sale or nah, on the same app rakyat marhaen is in😭 https://t.co/iLBAt2ZT9T — Haru (working on october c✦mm) (@haysia_haruzan) April 16, 2024

They're chronically online like us. Lupa ke zaman covid dlu? 😭 https://t.co/WxvfRjrHTd — Yuki 🍉 (@monochromesoul_) April 17, 2024

Many houses in Bukit Tunku and the surrounding areas, like Najib's house or at Kenny Hills, appear abandoned but are not up for sale. Maybe the owners are just too rich to bother or don't even live in Malaysia anymore. — Nadia 🇲🇾🍉 (@nadiazaman__) April 17, 2024

Abolish these greedy real estate agents who just overbuild without giving an affordable housing selling and rents — Michael Angelo Iskandar (@erenyuh) April 17, 2024

Ruginya lahai rumah dan tanah terbiar macam ni 😕. Kita ni bukan main struggle lagi cari duit nak beli rumah @ tanah. — sarah (@srhhhhhaqlh) April 18, 2024

