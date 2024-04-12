[Watch] Chinese Colleagues Travel Far To Celebrate Hari Raya With Officemate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The beauty of Malaysia is that every major festival is celebrated by everyone regardless of race, religion, and backgrounds.

As a testament to the statement above, recently a TikTok user, @intan.ayunii shared how her Chinese colleagues travelled from Kuala Lumpur to Perak to visit her during Hari Raya which is approximately 245.6 kilometers away.

In the video that was posted, it can be seen many of her colleagues travelled with their families.

Some of them brought gifts and food. All of them spent time together eating, while the children played games.

They savoured the traditional Hari Raya dishes such as lemang, kuah kacang, and ayam rendang. All of them enjoyed the food, according to Intan, that they went for seconds.

Later in the video, they were also seen having keropok lekor for snack. They also took pictures and videos together.

The feel good video was filled with joy and celebration.

Many people who saw the video were happy to see that people from different races are celebrating a festival together.

One of the netizens shared that she visits her Muslim friends during Hari Raya as well, as she likes the vibes of the festival.

Another netizen pointed out that this is the culture of Malaysians, a culture filled with peace and happiness.

One netizen said that their colleagues should get an A+ for the effort while others commented on how beautiful the event was.

